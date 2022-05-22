ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover County, VA

Deputies ID man killed in Mountain Road crash

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BPIc3_0fmZoh0e00

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have released the name of the 83-year-old man killed in a wreck in Hanover County Friday morning.

Deputies were called to Mountain Road near the Ground Squirrel Bridge for a single-vehicle crash just before 11:55 a.m., according to Lt. James R. Cooper with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2007 Ford Focus was traveling westbound on Mountain Road when the vehicle ran off the right shoulder of the roadway and collided head on into a tree," Cooper said.

Officials said the driver, Ernest Alfred Wright Sr. of Montpelier, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wright was the only person in the car, Cooper said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Ernest Wright during this difficult time," Cooper said.

Officials said no other vehicles were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montpelier, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Hanover County, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
Hanover County, VA
Crime & Safety
fredericksburg.today

High speed chase in Spotsy

Monday at approximately 11:56 a.m., Sergeant T.J. Grasso while operating on a Virginia DMV selective enforcement speed grant observed a Black Dodge Charger run a stop sign on Stoney Creek Drive and Chinaberry Drive in the Breezewood area. Sergeant Grasso stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver for a...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
1061thecorner.com

Driver killed in Monday morning I-64 crash at Augusta/Waynesboro line

WAYNESBORO (WINA) – State Police say a driver died this (Monday) morning when they ran off the road on I-64 near the Augusta County/Waynesboro line. Details of the crash are still forthcoming, but it happened shortly after 8am eastbound near Exit 94. The driver was the only occupant of...
WAYNESBORO, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Focus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
NBC Washington

Missing Virginia Woman Found Alive in Forest After 8 Days

A 69-year-old Virginia woman who went missing last week was found alive Monday in a dense pine forest less than a mile from her home, the local sheriff announced. The search for Aletha Gee Walton began May 17, when her family discovered she was missing and alerted authorities, Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted online. Walton was last seen at her home in the Simplicity area two days earlier, officials said.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

State police investigating fatal crash on I-64 in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - At 8:09 a.m. Monday, May 23, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County. A vehicle traveling east on I-64 reportedly ran off the interstate near Exit 94 for US Route 340 at the City of Waynesboro and Augusta County line. The...
NBC12

83-year-old dead after crashing car into tree in Hanover

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - A man died after crashing his car into a tree while driving in Hanover. Around 11:53 a.m. on Friday, May 20, deputies responded to Mountain Road (Route 33) near Ground Squirrel Bridge on the report of a single-vehicle crash. The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office’s preliminary investigation...
HANOVER, VA
cbs19news

Three people arrested on drug charges in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office reports three people have been arrested on drug charges. According to the sheriff’s office, its Street Crimes Unit, the FBI, the Virginia State Police, and the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force used a federal narcotics search warrant in the Stanardsville on Friday.
GREENE COUNTY, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

39K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy