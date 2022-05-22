ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

12 Things Real Minnesotans Will Never Get Sick Of

By Abbey
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I love being a Minnesotan. We are hearty, resilient people and we gotta be to tolerate what...

quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
boreal.org

The story of how the biggest walleye ever caught in Minnesota is coming home

Photo courtesy of the Gunflint Trail Historical Society. Exclusive Boreal Community Media content by Laura Durenberger-Grunow - May 25, 2022. It’s 1979. The location is Seagull River, Minnesota, where it enters Saganaga Lake at the end of the Gunflint Trail. It was during this time that the biggest walleye ever recorded in Minnesota was caught by someone named LeRoy Chiovitte. And now that walleye is coming home in an induction ceremony that will take place on Sunday, May 29, 2022.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Mysterious Mermaid Sits 3.5 Miles Off the Shore of Minnesota

Just recently there was a guy who claimed to have seen bigfoot up in northern Minnesota, near Duluth. Now people are starting to see mermaids off the shore of Minnesota! Ok, it's a statue of a mermaid, it's still a very cool site to see regardless, and she sits only about 3.5 miles off the shore of Minnesota.
DULUTH, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

From Minnesota? Bet I Can Tell By Your Driving

I have lived in a few other neighboring states, and driven in MANY other states. I have found that there are a few things that are definitely characteristics of the Minnesota driver. Obviously there are bad drivers everywhere, and some of these things happen in other cities and states, but it seems like these things are happening on a regular basis here in our great state of Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
96.7 The River

Many of the Top Hospitals in U.S. are in Minnesota

Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals' report is out for 2022, and CentraCare's Saint Cloud Hospital is ranked as the 2nd best hospital in Minnesota, 54th best in the U.S. Mayo Clinic in Rochester was named 'Best Hospital in the World' for 2022, which obviously makes it #1 in America, and #1 in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Rolling Average Case Rate Finally Appears To Be Trending Down Again

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota have reported 4,033 new cases of COVID-19, along with five more deaths. The latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 1,499,038, including roughly 71,300 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,601 Minnesotans. The state’s case growth rate stands at 36.1 daily new cases per 100,000 residents. That’s significantly above the high risk threshold (drawn at 10), though it’s also the first sign that the average case rate is on the way down. The hospitalization rate is back above the line for high risk after sitting below it for months,...
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The 5 Biggest Fish in Minnesota (including one that is 100 pounds!)

The 5 Biggest Fish in Minnesota (including one that is 100 pounds!) As the “Land of 10,000 Lakes,” Minnesota is known for its epic fishing. People go “Up North” to spend a week at the cabin for some relaxation and fishing. Some of the best fishing is carried out in Lake Superior, Lake Mille Lac, and along the Mississippi River. Fishing and camping in the Boundary Waters is also a popular (secluded) getaway. What are the most common fish that anglers are after? What are some of the biggest? Let’s look at the 5 biggest fish in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesotans
CBS Minnesota

How Much Should You Pay For A Babysitter?

Originally published on May 24 ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The cost of a night out on the town isn’t just going up in price. You’re likely digging for more cash to find somebody to watch your kids as well. We wanted to know: How much should you pay for a babysitter? Good Question. Jeff Wagner learned a lot has changed since the start of the pandemic. Time spent with your kids at St. Paul’s Como Zoo can be priceless. But without them, that comes with a price. When we asked several parents how much they might expect pay for a sitter, almost all...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Monday, May 23

Monday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,152 newly reported cases and nine reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,596. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Friday, May 20. Data from the weekend will be included in Tuesday's update.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesota GOP endorses election denier to oversee elections

Attorney Kim Crockett was endorsed for secretary of state at the state Republican convention in Rochester. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Voting rights advocates are alarmed by Minnesota Republicans’ endorsed candidate for secretary of state Kim Crockett, who has called the 2020 election “rigged.”. She played a video...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota Man Wins Big Money At Diamond Jo Casino

Earlier this month we told you about an Osage, Iowa man, only identified as Shane, who won $53,000 at Diamond Jo Casino. The casino, located just off of I-35 right south of the Minnesota border, has more than 800 slot machines and over 20 table games available including live craps and roulette. Shane was playing Aristocrat Gaming’s™ Dragon Link™ slot game when he hit big.
OSAGE, IA
KARE 11

Here are the bills Minnesota lawmakers did pass

ST PAUL, Minn. — In addition to signing bills that change Minnesota's liquor laws and expand bonuses for National Guard soldiers, Gov. Tim Walz signed dozens of bills into law on Sunday. The "Free the Growler" bill was one that a coalition of breweries statewide had been pushing for...
MINNESOTA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Gov. Walz signs 21 bills into law Sunday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Sunday, Gov. Tim Walz signed a total 21 of bipartisan bills into law. Among them, a “Free the Growler” bill. It’s aimed to give Minnesota breweries and distilleries expanded off-sale options. The bill makes several changes to state liquor laws, including raising the cap on growler sales and broadening license opportunities for specific cities and events.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy