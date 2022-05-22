Alabama baseball blasts past No. 5 Arkansas in regular season finale

Gary Cosby Jr./Tuscaloosa News

The 2022 regular season for Brad Bohannon and the Alabama baseball team was a bit of a roller coaster ride. When you look at their resume, you see some real quality wins and also see some head-scratching losses.

To end the regular season the Crimson Tide showed just what they were capable of with an 18-5 thrashing of No. 5 Arkansas. The Tide scored six runs in the second inning, six runs in the fourth, and then another five runs in the fifth inning.

Bryce Eblin drove in a team-high five runs while William Hamiter was not far behind, driving in another four.

The win on Saturday made for back-to-back wins over the Razorbacks and has the Tide on a roll before the start of the SEC Baseball Tournament on Tuesday when Alabama will take on Georgia.

With the win, Alabama finishes the regular season with an overall record of 29-25 with a 12-17 conference record.

