Alabama State

Alabama baseball blasts past No. 5 Arkansas in regular season finale

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Gary Cosby Jr./Tuscaloosa News

The 2022 regular season for Brad Bohannon and the Alabama baseball team was a bit of a roller coaster ride. When you look at their resume, you see some real quality wins and also see some head-scratching losses.

To end the regular season the Crimson Tide showed just what they were capable of with an 18-5 thrashing of No. 5 Arkansas. The Tide scored six runs in the second inning, six runs in the fourth, and then another five runs in the fifth inning.

Bryce Eblin drove in a team-high five runs while William Hamiter was not far behind, driving in another four.

The win on Saturday made for back-to-back wins over the Razorbacks and has the Tide on a roll before the start of the SEC Baseball Tournament on Tuesday when Alabama will take on Georgia.

With the win, Alabama finishes the regular season with an overall record of 29-25 with a 12-17 conference record.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

G.G. Jackson is hoping to recruit this five-star prospect to UNC

With two five-star recruits already committed in G.G. Jackson and Simeon Wilcher, the UNC basketball program is off to a hot start in the 2023 cycle. But Hubert Davis and his staff aren’t done yet adding to what will be a very important class. And they have their eyes on another five-star prospect. Matas Buzelis is the top target left on UNC’s board for the 2023 class and while his recruitment has been silent of late, Jackson is trying to do his part in convincing him to join the Tar Heels’ class. Jackson told Jacob Turner of Tar Heels Illustrated that he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
