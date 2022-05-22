Two People Injured in Mower County Crash
Racine, MN (KROC-AM News) - One woman and one teenager were injured in a two-vehicle crash in rural Mower County Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an...therockofrochester.com
Racine, MN (KROC-AM News) - One woman and one teenager were injured in a two-vehicle crash in rural Mower County Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an...therockofrochester.com
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://therockofrochester.com
Comments / 0