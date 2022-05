The hardest part of building an NBA roster is finding a young cornerstone. But even when that job's complete, the work is far from finished. Teams have to surround their franchise players with supporting talent—ideally the kind that maximizes the young star's game in ways that contribute to winning on a big stage. The quickest way to lose buy-in from a key piece like Trae Young or LaMelo Ball is to make little progress in the pursuit of playoff success.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO