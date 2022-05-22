ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

The Best Body Washes for Guys Who Just Want to Smell Amazing

By Adam Hurly
Robb Report
Robb Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X0UDk_0fmZjxzf00

Click here to read the full article.

Put your body wash on a higher pedestal: This is a product that can do so much more than flush dirt and grime away from skin—if you look past the drugstore options, that is. The best men’s body wash might differ from one guy to the next, but there’s something that suits each of us: Perhaps you have acne-prone skin and need something to mitigate or prevent blemishes and pimples. Maybe you work out intensely most days and need a gentle but soothing recovery wash. You might swap in an ultra-nourishing pick in winter, as well as a skin-brightening one in summer.

Body washes can do it all, from smoothing your skin and unclogging pores, to calming stress with a soul-stimulating scent. Consider this list of our favorite body washes, each of which is an upgrade from the standby “wash, rinse, repeat” options—many of which can dry out the skin with their car-wash caliber formulas. The picks below are much kinder, not to mention much more adept at targeting specific problems you may encounter in taking care of your body’s largest organ.

The Best Luxury Body Wash: Patricks BW1 Multi-Action Body Wash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IkoON_0fmZjxzf00

This crisp, cognac- and amber-tinged foaming body wash is the most savory of the lot. It also packs on the benefits: Salicylic acid smooths skin, balances oil production and keeps pores clear, while Vitamins A, C, and E keep skin firm, bright and soothed, respectively. Green tea extract, dragocalm and blueberry actiphyte fortify skin with antioxidants and stimulate collagen production, while green tea extract has anti-inflammatory abilities, no less. On top of all that, it delivers a luxe lather with just a couple of pumps.


Buy Now (Nordstrom): $45


Buy Now (Patricks): $45

The Best Smelling Body Wash: Huron Citrus + Eucalyptus Body Wash

Huron’s body wash is much more than just brilliantly scented, but we must also acknowledge its invigorating citrus and eucalyptus aroma before listing its many other benefits. Along with that aromatherapy, you get a pH- and oil-balancing dose of witch hazel and black walnut leaf, ultra nourishment and moisture defense from coconut oil and Vitamin E, a soothing finish from menthol, as well as a hit of invigoration from the eucalyptus oil. It’s a vegan, Leaping Bunny-certified formula, in a 100 percent recyclable bottle, too, so it’s just as good on the planet as it is on your person and senses.


Buy Now (Huron): $14


Buy Now (Amazon): $16

The Best Exfoliating Body Wash: Mario Badescu AHA Botanical Body Soap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fnEpS_0fmZjxzf00

If you want your body wash to also buff away dead skin cells, your instinct might suggest using a gritty body scrub. That’s all well and good, but you can also easily dissolve dead skin cells (and maintain a daily smoothness) if you deploy a body wash powered by alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) instead. Mario Badescu’s recipe uses fruit enzymes in this AHA role, to keep the surface of your body soft, smooth and bright. It’s also effective at preventing clogged pores and body acne.


Buy Now (Mario Badescu): $8


Buy Now (Amazon): $7.60

The Best Body Wash for Acne-Prone Skin: ZitSticka SILKSHAKE Probiotic Body Wash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KfGjy_0fmZjxzf00

People with acne-prone skin have been trained to reach for a salicylic acid-powered solution. While that ingredient is terrific at unclogging pores, there’s another approach that can get ahead of blemishes. Try a prebiotic or probiotic body wash instead, which will help power the good bacteria that prevent pore build-up in the first place. ZitSticka’s formula is pre-, pro- and post-biotic (basically, it delivers food for the good bacteria, and harmonizes the skin for these good guys). Add to that skin-firming and anti-inflammatory Omegas 3, 6 and 9—along with acne-thwarting tea tree oil—and you’ve got a formidable foe for blemishes.


Buy Now (Ulta): $25

The Best Body Wash for Summer: Davines Su Hair and Body Wash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HiPdU_0fmZjxzf00

Sun-soaked skin needs extra cradling, and Davines’ antiinflammatory SU formula goes on gently to calm skin (plus hair and scalp, if you use it as a shampoo, too). It’s enriched with Vitamin C (derived from Italian Savona chinotto citrus) to keep skin bright and fortified against pollutants and UV rays. Use it year-round if you like—it can help prevent dull skin in winter—but dial it up in summer, when you want to prolong a bright, summery glow.


Buy Now (Davines): $26


Buy Now (Amazon): $26

The Best Body Wash for Winter: Dermalogica Conditioning Body Wash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fL4ia_0fmZjxzf00

When the weather is unkind to the skin—namely at the height of winter, when there’s no moisture in the air—you need a body wash that doubles down on nourishment. (The same is true if you have perennial or periodically dry skin. Oh and turn the water temperature down a pinch, too! If it’s too hot, it’ll dry out the skin even more.) Dermalogica’s body wash prioritizes the skin’s lipid barrier, so that moisture stays trapped inside. It’s a soapless recipe that harnesses numerous oils to purify and hydrate the skin—chief among them invigorating and anti-inflammatory eucalyptus, as well as antimicrobial tea tree and lemon.


Buy Now (Dermalogica): $32


Buy Now (Amazon): $32

The Best Body Wash for Athletes: Reyal Supreme Body Wash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZlDpu_0fmZjxzf00

Athletes take more showers than the average person, so they need something that gives a deep clean but provides more nourishment to counteract the detox. This is the ticket. Don’t let sticker shock kick in, because this is a 1000 mL (33.8 fl. oz) bottle. And for the athlete who needs a daily deep clean or two, this juice gets plenty of distance but still goes the extra mile. It calms stressed skin with tiger grass, stimulates circulation with caffeine, nourishes with Vitamin E, smooths with lactic acid and smells incredible thanks to peppermint oil and a melange of pepper, bergamot and patchouli.


Buy Now (Simon's): $50

The Best Hand + Body Wash Combo: Malin + Goetz Rum Hand + Body Wash

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VTLxQ_0fmZjxzf00

If you’re tired of having bone-dry hands after each bathroom break, then flip the script: Swap in a nourishing body wash for a moisture magnification, without compromising on the clean. Malin + Goetz’s rum-scented soap is top tier here, but don’t underestimate it as a body wash, either. It nourishes, hydrates, and cleans with glycerin and amino acids, leaving skin buttery soft. It might even save you on body and hand lotion—you’ll notice significantly fewer dry elbows, cracked knuckles and pesky hangnails.


Buy Now (Malin + Goetz): $25


Buy Now (Amazon): $25

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

First Look: Bentley’s New Flagship Bentayga Is an Even Longer and More Lavish SUV

Click here to read the full article. Want to stretch your legs? Bentley’s Bentayga Extended Wheelbase has you covered. Billed as the British marque’s “new luxury flagship,” this lengthened and more lavish SUV effectively replaces the Bentley Mulsanne four-door sedan. Robb Report was recently treated to a secret preview of the EWB ahead of it reaching US showrooms this fall. Our rendezvous with the new Bentayga variant took place in a closely guarded studio at Brooklands, near London. Built in 1907, Brooklands was the world’s first purpose-built racetrack and became synonymous with Bentley. In 1935, the 8.0-liter BH1, owned by famous...
CARS
Robb Report

Rick Ross Showcased Hundreds of Rare Cars and Bikes at a Show Held at His Georgia Estate

Click here to read the full article. Rick Ross doesn’t just want people to admire his car collection on social media, he wants them to be able to check it out in person. That’s why the “Hustlin’” rapper opened up his Fayettville, Georgia, estate for the first annual Promise Land Car and Bike show this past Saturday. Over the course of what looks to have been a gorgeous spring day, auto and rap enthusiasts alike were able to check out some of Rozay’s most prized possessions. The show, which is named for Ross’s 235-acre mansion and farm about 20 miles south of...
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

This $85 Million Home on Seattle’s Lake Washington Has a Marina for Your Boat and Seaplane

Click here to read the full article. This palatial, $85 million estate is currently the most expensive listing in Seattle, and it certainly features enough amenities to warrant the title. It’s also got some pedigree: The seller is Bruce McCaw, brother of cell service billionaire Craig McCaw, who purchased the home In 1999 from renowned saxophonist Kenny G. Located in the esteemed town of Hunts Point just outside the city, the home is shrouded in privacy thanks to the towering trees and hedges on either side. And once you step foot on the 4.3-acre property, it’s like being at your own...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetics#Stressed Skin#Dry Skin#Patchouli Oil#Peppermint Oil
shefinds

Women Over 40 Should Avoid These Eye Makeup Mistakes At All Costs–They Age You Instantly!

Being experimental with makeup is probably one of the best parts about creating an overall look. Whether you want to keep things natural or go full-glam, what you put on your face—especially your eyes—can make a huge difference when it comes to your appearance. As you grow older, it’s important to learn how makeup can enhance your best features, and at the same time work its magic by concealing signs of aging.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Vitamin Every Woman Over 40 Needs For Stronger Nails, Shinier Hair And Clearer Skin

If you’re new to supplements but want to prioritize your health over 40 and find something that can be a great asset to your anti-aging beauty routine, look no further. We checked in with dermatologists, hair and skincare experts and asked them to detail what vitamin (in their opinion) is the most essential for healthier nails, skin and hair and why women over 40 should welcome it into their diet through specific foods and additional supplements. (Keep in mind that this supplement will only deliver these effects if you are already consuming a balanced diet, drinking enough water, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule). Read on for tips and suggestions from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist and skincare expert at Loxa Beauty.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

This Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Call It The ‘Fountain Of Youth’ & It’s on Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I can’t tell you the exact place, but somewhere online the other day I saw a meme about putting all of your hope into your moisturizer. As in, hoping that it can transform your skin—get rid of any acne, signs of aging, smooth out dry patches, all the things—instantly. Unfortunately, there’s no such thing as a magic moisturizer out there (though there are some really incredible face lotions available). But, there is such thing as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Amazon
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The US Sun

Five items you need to buy at Dollar General this week

SAVING money while shopping at the Dollar General is expected. The large retailer has tons of weekly deals to help customers save big on everyday items. Their weekly ad can be found on their website or their app, and usually has great deals on fruit, meat, household items and other everyday products.
SHOPPING
The US Sun

The clothes that could get you BANNED from flying

MAKE sure you wear something appropriate for your next flight - or you could be kicked off the plane. A post on Reddit has revealed the item of clothing that is practically guaranteed to have you banned from flying, according to an airline gate agent. They said: “Don’t wear shirts...
LIFESTYLE
Real Simple

How to Store Bananas So They Don't Turn Brown

Bananas are the potassium-packed, portable fruit we all know and love, but they can be a bit of a nuisance. They can bruise or ripen too quickly or not ripen quickly enough; like avocados, bananas are on their own timeline and we're just along for the ride. With that said, there are ways to store bananas in order to have some control over their ripening process and keep them fresh and delicious for longer periods of time. Keep reading for tips on how to store bananas.
AGRICULTURE
Robb Report

Robb Report

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy