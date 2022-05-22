ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Kayvon Thibodeaux: Leonard Williams likes what he's seeing from Oregon rookie with Giants

By Barkley Truax about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10aMa6_0fmZjLtP00
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Unlike many other incoming players, first-round draft choices don’t have to worry about getting cut from a team during their first offseason. Instead, they’re expected to come in, work hard, keep their head down and earn the respect of the veterans on their respective teams.

According to the New York Giants’ veteran defensive lineman Leonard Williams, the Giants’ new first-round choice, Kayvon Thibodeaux has done exactly that.

“I’m liking what I’m seeing so far,” Williams said of Thibodeaux. “It’s small things where we have a few guys on defense giving the ones — or giving whoever a show look, and if they need an offensive lineman or something like that, he’s one of the first ones to run in there and give a look. I appreciate things like that from top picks because he knows that there’s still more that he has to give to the team. Just because he got drafted high doesn’t mean that he can’t help out.”

Despite concerns arising over his character ahead of the draft, Williams hasn’t seen any hit of that. Instead, Thibodeaux has come right in and wowed his new teammates with his work ethic and attitude.

“Meeting him in person, he’s a humble guy and he’s ready to work, and like I said, he’s one of the first people to go in there when we need a look and things like that,” Williams said. “I’m definitely impressed with those things.”

During his time at Oregon, Thibodeaux finished seventh in program history with 19 sacks. Seven came during his final season while playing in 11 games. He was a disruptor elsewhere in the backfield as well, totaling 123 tackles, 35.5 tackles for a loss, and three forced fumbles. One of the best of the past three years, Thibodeaux is now an early first-round draft pick.

The Giants will be hoping similar results come over the next few years. An elite pass rusher can change the dynamic of your franchise and New York Giants has now heavily invested in one.

For Williams, having someone like Thibodeaux getting pressure on the outside only makes his job easier as well.

“It’s going to be great for me inside and playing with guys like that that are going to make the quarterback step up, and if I’m playing in the middle and they’re doing their job, I’m going to make them roll out to them and vice versa,” Williams said. “We feed off of each other.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former New York Giants Star Lands First Coaching Job

Former New York Giants offensive lineman David Diehl is officially breaking into the coaching world. Diehl, who has worked in broadcasting since retiring from the NFL after the 2013 season, announced on Monday that he is joining the staff at the University of Memphis. "My Football Journey Continues & I...
NFL
The Spun

New York Jets Released Wide Receiver On Monday

The New York Jets made a roster move on Monday afternoon that involved waiving a wide receiver. The Jets signed receiver DJ Montgomery while releasing fellow receiver Rodney Adams. Adams was signed by the Jets during the offseason and has had previous stints with the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears....
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
State
Oregon State
State
New York State
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
On3.com

WATCH: Charles Barkley gives hilarious response to Tom Brady following joke about Aaron Rodgers

Charles Barkley had a fantastic response for Tom Brady, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and Aaron Rodgers joined NBA TNT Tip-off on Sunday. To illustrate, Brady and Aaron Rodgers are readying for battle against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in Capital One’s The Match, as the celebrity golf event is returning with the four superstar quarterbacks on June 1. As the team of NFC star quarterbacks joined Barkley’s show, Brady had a comment about being the lowest paid quarterback at the event.
NFL
NBC Sports

Ex-Pats DE: Trade to Browns 'could be best thing to ever happen to me'

Chase Winovich is keeping a positive attitude after being traded by the New England Patriots to the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason. Winovich, the Patriots' third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was sent to Cleveland in exchange for linebacker Mack Wilson. The 27-year-old edge rusher's playing time dipped significantly in 2021 after he tallied 5.5 sacks the previous two seasons.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Boston

Pats announce new jersey numbers

BOSTON -- Malcolm Butler is back with the Patriots, but he won't be wearing the No. 21 he wore when he won Super Bowl XLIX with a goal line interception against Russell Wilson.Instead, Butler will be sporting No. 4 this year for the Patriots, as veteran safety Adrian Phillips has been wearing No. 21 for the past two seasons. Butler had only worn No. 21 in the NFL, though he wore a single-digit jersey in college with No. 7.The Patriots announced the jersey numbers of their veteran additions on Monday, with Butler's No. 4 and DeVante Parker's No. 11 standing...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#The New York Giants
On3.com

Lane Kiffin suggests Alabama's Bryce Young 'would make 10 times' NIL money in the portal

Talks involving NIL and its impact on college football have dominated the SEC recently, with Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher recently reaching a breaking point. There have been several discussions since then on where the sport is heading and everyone voicing their opinion. Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is no different but he seems to have a different tune than what Saban and Fisher are asking for.
COLLEGE SPORTS
brownsnation.com

Fans React To The Latest Browns Roster Shakeup

The Cleveland Browns have been manipulating the 90-man roster for weeks. Additions and subtractions are a frequent occurrence; however, the most recent changes were made at breakneck speed. The players affected were quarterback Felix Harper and defensive back Reggie Robinson II. Recall that the Browns were impressed by Wright’s tryout...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Nia Long, numerous Patriots highlight attendees at TD Garden for Game 4

Fans in attendance at TD Garden for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals got to witness a historically poor start from the Miami Heat on Tuesday night. Among those present as the Boston Celtics attempted to even the series at 2-2 with the Miami Heat include numerous members of the New England Patriots, the ​fiancée of Boston head coach Ime Udoka, as well as a few players from a potential future Eastern Conference rival.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
57K+
Followers
48K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy