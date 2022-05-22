Georgia guts out 11-10 win in final regular season game of the year

Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications

Georgia Baseball’s regular season is over, and it finished in a fashion not many would have expected with the Bulldogs having to scratch and claw just to take one from Missouri on the final weekend of the conference schedule.

The Tigers entered Athens not having won a single game on the road in SEC play but took the first two from the Dawgs on Thursday and Friday by a combined score of 21-6. Saturday seemed to be slipping away too after Missouri rallied back from a 7-3 deficit to take a 10-7 lead in the seventh inning with seven runs of its own before the Bulldogs plated two in both the eighth and ninth innings to walk things off. Sophomore catcher Fernando Gonzalez, who returned to the field after leaving Thursday’s game with an injury and missing Friday’s contest, hit a ground ball to the second baseman who threw it over the shortstop’s head on an attempted inning-ending double play. That allowed Dwight Allen to round third and head home, scoring the winning run.

“Huge win,” Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin said after the game. “To have the game somewhat in hand at 7-3. Next thing you know it’s 10-7 with all of the momentum in their dugout. We battled. We won the little battles, from the seventh inning on. We just found a way to get it done. It was a really gutsy win. I’m really proud of them. What a way to end the regular season.”

Next up for Georgia (35-20, 15-15 SEC) is the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala. where the Bulldogs begin play on Tuesday. As the No. 6 seed, they’ll take on the No. 11-seeded Alabama Crimson Tide, who they took two of three from in Tuscaloosa during the regular season. According to Stricklin, Luke Wagner is scheduled to get the start for Georgia with first pitch set for 10:30 a.m. ET on SEC Network. If Georgia wins, it’ll take on No. 3 seed Arkansas in the next round, the start of double-elimination play, on Wednesday, also at 10:30 a.m. ET.

