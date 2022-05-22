ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: LSU baseball star Brayden Jobert has monster day in season finale victory

By Jonathan Wagner about 6 hours
Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

LSU’s baseball team ended the regular season on a high note this weekend, picking up a three-game weekend sweep over Vanderbilt in the final series prior to the SEC Tournament. On Saturday, it was outfielder Brayden Jobert that led the charge in LSU’s 21-10 victory over Vanderbilt.

With LSU trailing 6-1 in the top of the third inning, Jobert stepped up to the plate with two men on base and two outs. He wrapped the 1-0 pitch over the first baseman and down the right field line, scoring both runs and cutting the deficit to 6-3. Jobert struck again in the seventh inning, as he hit a two-out, three-run home run to bring LSU back within one run.

With one out and the bases loaded in the top of the eighth, Jobert again stepped up to the plate for LSU, with the Tigers holding a 10-9 lead. Jobert then received a 2-0 pitch right down the middle, and he sent a no-doubt grand slam into deep right-center field to extend the lead to 14-9. His day wasn’t done there, though, as Jobert nearly homered again in the ninth inning. Instead, he smacked a one-out triple off of the wall in right-center.

Jobert finished the day 4-for-6 with two runs scored and nine RBI. On the season, he is now hitting .270 with 17 home runs and 55 RBI.

LSU trailed 9-7 entering the eighth inning, but the Tigers scored 11 runs in the eighth and three more in the ninth. Vanderbilt got one back in the bottom of the ninth, but it wasn’t enough. LSU out-hit the Commodores 17-14 on the day.

Jobert sends LSU into the SEC Tournament on a high note

The win on Saturday was LSU’s 37th of the season. The Tigers finish the regular season with an overall record of 37-18, including a 17-13 mark against SEC opponents. LSU ends the year on a four-game winning streak, giving the Tigers serious momentum entering the SEC Tournament.

The SEC Tournament gets underway on Tuesday morning, but LSU came in as the No. 4 seed in the conference and will not play until Wednesday night. LSU will face off the winner of No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 12 Kentucky, and the game will be the final contest on Wednesday’s slate on SEC Network.

Following Wednesday’s games, the SEC Tournament will continue into the rest of the weekend, with the championship set to take place on Sunday afternoon.

