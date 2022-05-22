ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore-Area Animators Have Shot at Cartoon Network Show

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (AP) — Rebecca Stern gets anxious in loud spaces and struggles to communicate and socialize. The 26-year-old, who has autism, said she hopes to create characters who look and sound like her. Marina Khatin, 29, said there’s a shortage of Black female cartoon animators. That’s problematic, she...

Wbaltv.com

Ray Lewis donates $134K in TV show winnings to children's hospital

The Johns Hopkins Children's Center is celebrating a big win thanks to Baltimore Ravens Hall of Famer Ray Lewis. Lewis delivered a check for $134,000 from his winnings for coming in second on a TV competition show. Officials at the children's center said the money will immediately be put to...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Coca-Cola Discontinues Honest Tea, Which Was Founded in Bethesda

Coca-Cola announced Monday that it would be phasing out the Honest Tea line from its portfolio. Bethesda resident Seth Goldman cofounded the drink company in 1998 and was its CEO until 2015– when he stepped back and became executive chairman of Beyond Meat. In 2008, The Coca-Cola Company took a 40% investment stake in Honest Tea before fully acquiring the brand in 2011. Coca-Cola will continue to market and sell the Honest Kids line of beverages. Goldman tweeted, “Today’s announcement by Coca-Cola that they will be discontinuing @HonestTea is a gut punch to all the sweat, tears, and incredible passion that went into building our beloved brand. My thoughts are with our longtime partners and friends, the #organic and @FairTradeCert farmers who helped develop their communities and protect their ecosystems with the tens of millions of pounds of sugar and spice they sold us.”
BETHESDA, MD
Wbaltv.com

Maryland's largest food truck festival returns with musical tribute

TIMONIUM, Md. — TheTrifecta Food Truck and Music Festival -- Maryland's largest gathering of food trucks -- returns this year with a musical tribute down memory lane. The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Maryland State Fairgrounds' racetrack infield in Timonium. Tickets are available online for $25. Parking is free, and so is admission for children 12 and under.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Camp For Seriously Ill Children To Build Second Location On Maryland’s Eastern Shore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A well-known camp for sick children and their families will build its second location on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Paul Newman’s Hole in the Wall Gang Camp announced plans Tuesday to open its second location in Queenstown, Md. at the Aspen Institute’s former 166-acre Wye River Conference Center. The Aspen Institute, a nonprofit for humanistic studies, is donating a majority of the property to Hole in the Wall. The property was gifted to the institute in 1988, so the organization is paying it forward. “Since 1979, the Wye River campus has played an important role in the Aspen Institute’s history. This...
QUEENSTOWN, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

Enjoy free fitness classes with a view at the Inner Harbor

Even if you struggle to stick with your New Year's resolution to get in shape this year, you still have some time to get a workout with a view. The Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore has partnered with Medifast- a health and wellness company- to bring back a variety of fitness classes. There are 14 different types of classes to choose from including zumba, yoga, and even line dance.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

"Ex Parte Merryman"

The imprisonment of John Merryman at Fort McHenry at the start of the Civil War becomes the foundation for rules of habeus corpus in the United States. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City leaders in Vegas for conference to 'forge relationships'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore’s city council meeting was canceled for May 23 while the council president, mayor, and other government officials attend a conference in Las Vegas on the taxpayer’s dime. Council President Nick Mosby canceled the meeting and during the May 18 Board of Estimates meeting,...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

WBAL NewsRadio announces "The Torrey & Dan Show"

WBAL NewsRadio 1090/FM 101.5 announces a new Afternoon Drive Show – The Torrey and Dan Show. Already familiar to station listeners through their individual long-standing programs, Torrey Snow and Dan Joseph are combining forces to co-host weekday afternoons from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Torrey had previously helmed The...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Horseshoe Casino Hosting Hiring Event To Fill Dozens Of Positions

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore is ready to fill dozens of available positions, and it is hosting two hiring events this week for those interested in joining its team. The casino is hiring for table games, food and beverage, the cage, slots, Ceasars Sportsbook and more. Ceasars said incentives include “a comprehensive benefits package and a growing career path for all new hires. For positions at table games, incentives include paid training, a $500 bonus after 90 days of employment and a $1,000 bonus after a year of employment. Dealers can earn up to $52,000 a year. The hiring events will be Monday, May 23 and Wednesday, May 25 from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. in the Harbor Room on Level 1 of the building. A resume is not necessary to attend. Those looking to attend can register for a hiring event online.  
BALTIMORE, MD
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Favorite places in Baltimore from '22 grads

Pannone and her friends share their favorite places in Baltimore. For many of us, Baltimore might not have been the first city that came to mind when we envisioned our college life. But after spending four years here, I've grown to appreciate the city and its hidden gems. So, without further ado, here is a list of places in Baltimore that have become favorites for my friends and I:
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

⚠ Severe storms leave behind damage in parts of Maryland

UPDATE (8:49 p.m.) -- The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is canceled. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires in...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Preakness attendance was at its lowest since 1976

The Preakness on Saturday posted the lowest attendance for any non-COVID-19-influenced race in more than 40 years. The Maryland jockey club put Saturday's attendance at 60,000-plus for what it called the "re-imagined" Preakness. The last time they were anywhere close to that number except for during the pandemic was back...
MARYLAND STATE
wypr.org

Hopkins' Human Aging Project: Finding healthful ways to grow old

We are, as a general rule, living longer. The average life expectancy of Americans in 1960 was just over 69 years. In 2022, it’s 79 years. A team of physicians and researchers at Johns Hopkins University have formed a group to study ways that we can stay healthy as we get older, exploring medical and technological fixes for what might ail us.
BALTIMORE, MD

