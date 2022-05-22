LOOK: Peyton Manning surprises former teammate to celebrate graduation

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

If Peyton Manning shows up to your graduation party, you have bragging rights among your friends forever. Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Stokley had to postpone his son’s party due to an unfathomable May snowstorm, but “The Sheriff” simply couldn’t stay away.

Others guests will be waiting for the rain date, but check out Manning showing up regardless to congratulate his former teammate’s son.

“Supposed to have a graduation party today but had to cancel because of the snow but one person showed up anyway to say congratulations. PFM. All class,” Stokley tweeted, accompanying a photo of Manning with his son.

Manning and Stokley were teammates on two separate occasions throughout their NFL careers. First, the duo connected in Indianapolis from 2003 to 2006, and then again in Denver from 2007 to 2009.

Additionally, Stokley played a huge role in Manning’s Broncos Ring of Fame induction ceremony. The former star wide receiver caught a perfect throw from the quarterback to end the ceremony, as Manning completed one final pass in Denver.

In addition to his time with Manning in Indianapolis and Denver, Stokley spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants. The former Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver won two Super Bowls — one with the Ravens, and one with Manning on the Colts. Ironically, he also caught passes from Manning’s brother — former Giants quarterback Eli Manning — during his short stint in New York.

Continuing, Stokley was proud of his son for graduating, but a special moment happened after the ceremony that the former Broncos wide receiver shared on Twitter. His son decided to rock a Demaryius Thomas t-shirt under his graduation gown, paying tribute to his father’s late teammate.

“Proud of my boy @cameron_stokley,” tweeted Stokley. “He graduated today and surprised us with this under his graduation gown DT88 #BroncosCountry.”

As you can see, it’s been a special couple of days for Brandon Stokley and his family. While snow may have tried to dampen their shine, Peyton Manning brightened up their days. Now, the only thing left to do is enjoy what’s bound to be a fun graduation party when the weathers right, of course.