Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Nails down ninth save

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kimbrel struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his ninth save of...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports

Gray 'slighted' by Dodgers trade but must wait to get revenge

WASHINGTON — Tuesday’s start wasn’t just another outing for Josiah Gray. The Nationals’ right-hander was facing the Los Angeles Dodgers, the same club that traded him to Washington at the deadline last summer. Gray had been one of the key prospects in a blockbuster trade before, but Tuesday was the first time he had the chance to go up against a team that decided to move on without him.
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Still battling illness

Bellinger (illness) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Washington, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports. Bellinger will remain on the bench for the second day in a row after he was scratched ahead of Tuesday's 9-4 win with a non-COVID-19-related illness. With Mookie Betts also sitting out Wednesday in what amounts to a routine maintenance day, the Dodgers will deploy a starting outfield of Gavin Lux, Chris Taylor and Hanser Alberto.
CBS Sports

Deandre Ayton's agent confirms he wanted max contract from Suns, says there are 'other teams in this league'

Deandre Ayton's stock has never been higher than it was coming off of the 2021 playoffs. His Phoenix Suns reached the Finals thanks in large part to his two-way interior performance, and if they could have survived the minutes he spent on the bench, they might have won the championship. Conveniently for him, he became eligible for a contract extension once the postseason ended.
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Filling for Molina

Knizner will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Blue Jays, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Knizner is likely to draw both of the starts behind the plate during the Cardinals' two-game series with the Blue Jays while top backstop Yadier Molina (personal) is back in Puerto Rico to tend to a family matter after being placed on the bereavement list. By catchers' standards, Knizner has been productive when given opportunities to play this season, as he carries a .262/.357/.361 slash line over 70 plate appearances into Monday's contest.
CBS Sports

Cubs' Yan Gomes: Scratched with oblique tightness

Gomes was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the Reds due to left oblique tightness, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. The 34-year-old was set to serve as Chicago's designated hitter but is now out of the starting nine with the oblique issue. Starting catcher Willson Contreras (hamstring) is also banged up, leaving P.J. Higgins to work behind the plate.
Craig Kimbrel
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: May need more days off

Franco is still considered somewhat day-to-day with a quadriceps issue despite the fact the he's in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco is in the lineup Tuesday after missing the last two games, but it sounds as though the Rays expect...
CBS Sports

Reds' Nick Senzel: Ready to return

Senzel (illness) will be in the Reds' lineup Monday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Senzel has been out for nearly three weeks while battling COVID-19. He went hitless in four rehab games but is nonetheless considered ready to go. The Reds will be happy to have him back, but if he's to continue earning regular starts, he'll have to hit much better than the .192/.222/.308 line he managed in 17 games prior to his absence .
CBS Sports

Orioles' Ramon Urias: Three hits in win

Urias went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored in Monday's 6-4 win over the Yankees. Urias scored a run during Baltimore's big third inning before hitting a go-ahead homer off Gerrit Cole in the sixth. The 27-year-old infielder has put together back-to-back multi-hit performances for the first time this season and he's 6-for-13 with five runs scored over his last three games. He's still slashing just .224/.272/.344 through 137 plate appearances.
CBS Sports

Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Being treated for Achilles injury

Manager Aaron Boone said after the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the White Sox that Chapman is receiving treatment for an Achilles injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Chapman entered Sunday's matinee with the score tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning, and he gave up...
CBS Sports

Twins' Jorge Polanco: Dealing with right ankle soreness

Manager Rocco Baldelli said Wednesday that Polanco is dealing with some slight soreness in his right ankle, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. The 28-year-old is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game Wednesday against the Tigers, and his absence is related to an ankle issue. However, Baldelli said the team isn't concerned about Polanco's injury and is hopeful the second baseman will be fine after spending a few days off the field.
CBS Sports

Reds' Albert Almora: Contract selected by Reds

Almora's contract was selected by the Reds on Monday. The 28-year-old filled in for the Reds while Nick Senzel (illness) was on the COVID-19 injured list, and Almora will remain with the major-league club after Senzel was activated Monday. Over nine games with Cincinnati, Almora has hit .296 with two doubles, four runs, an RBI and a stolen base, and he should serve mainly as a depth option in the outfield now that Senzel is healthy.
CBS Sports

Reds' TJ Friedl: Sent down by Reds

Friedl was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday. Friedl was called up by the Reds at the beginning of May, and he hit .200 with a triple, three doubles, 10 runs, four RBI and four stolen bases over 17 games during his stint in the majors. However, he'll head back to the minors after Nick Senzel (illness) was reinstated from the injured list Monday.
CBS Sports

Reds' Aristides Aquino: Goes deep twice

Aquino went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Cubs. Aquino tagged Drew Smyly with a two-run shot in the sixth before going deep off Chris Martin in the eighth. He started the year in a 2-for-41 slump before spending a few weeks with Triple-A Louisville but he's now gone 4-for-8 with three extra-base hits over the last two days. Aquino has shown some exciting flashes but they've been few and far between over the last three years.
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Launches third homer

Choi went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double during Tuesday's 4-1 win against Miami. Choi's last long ball came during the second week of the season, but he went deep during the sixth inning Tuesday to end the 20-game drought. Despite the lack of early power this season, the 31-year-old still has a strong .282/.380/.471 slash line to go with 19 RBI and 10 runs in 27 games.
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Hitless in return

Franco went 0-for-4 Tuesday against the Marlins. Franco was in the lineup after missing two games due to a quadriceps injury. He was hitless and grounded out in all four of his plate appearances. More concerning is the fact that Franco is still dealing with discomfort and essentially remains day-to-day, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
CBS Sports

Padres' Nick Martinez: Starting Monday

Martinez will start Monday's game against the Brewers, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Martinez struck out six in four scoreless innings as a long reliever Wednesday against the Phillies after starting in his first six appearances this season. However, he'll reclaim a starting role in Monday's series opener after Mike Clevinger (triceps) was placed on the 15-day injured list. If the Padres choose to remain with a six-man rotation in Clevinger's absence, Martinez will likely continue to work as a starter over his next few appearances.
CBS Sports

Rays' Yandy Diaz: Not starting Tuesday

Diaz (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Tampa Bay will go with Ji-Man Choi and Isaac Paredes as its starters at the corner-infield spots in the series opener while Diaz gets more time off to heal up from his strained left shoulder. Before sitting out Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Orioles with the injury, Diaz had gone 7-for-17 with three runs scored and an RBI over his previous four games. Diaz doesn't look like a candidate to go on the 10-day injured list, as manager Kevin Cash said the 30-year-old is expected to re-enter the lineup Wednesday, according to Topkin.
