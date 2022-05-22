Dodgers' Craig Kimbrel: Nails down ninth save

Aquino went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Cubs. Aquino tagged Drew Smyly with a two-run shot in the sixth before going deep off Chris Martin in the eighth. He started the year in a 2-for-41 slump before spending a few weeks with Triple-A Louisville but he's now gone 4-for-8 with three extra-base hits over the last two days. Aquino has shown some exciting flashes but they've been few and far between over the last three years.

