ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Japanese Breakfast Bring ‘Jubilee’ Songs to ‘SNL’ Season Finale

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Eoki_0fmZh3A000

Click here to read the full article.

Japanese Breakfast delivered two songs off their acclaimed 2021 LP Jubilee as musical guest on the season finale episode of Saturday Night Live , hosted by Natasha Lyonne .

The band performed the first two songs off the LP, starting first with the hit opening track “Be Sweet” before returning later in the bittersweet episode — which saw farewells from longtime cast members Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson — to play “Paprika.”

Zauner also made a quick cameo at the end of the “Women’s Commercial” sketch:

The SNL performance capped a big year for Michelle Zauner and her third studio LP, released nearly a year ago in June 2021: Jubilee ranked at Number 10 on Rolling Stone ’s list of 50 Best Albums of 2021 , and the LP was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at this year’s Grammy Awards , with Zauner also picking up a nod for Best New Artist.

After playing Coachella last month, Japanese Breakfast will spend the majority of the remainder of 2022 on the road, embarking on a lengthy, multi-continental trek that includes festival gigs at Wilco’s Solid Sound, Boston Calling, Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, Pitchfork, Seattle’s Day In Day Out and more. In addition to their own shows, the band will also serve as special guest for artists like Florence + The Machine and Yeah Yeah Yeahs later this year.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 1

Related
Rolling Stone

Tucker Carlson Tries, and Fails, to Distance Himself From Buffalo Shooter’s Manifesto

Click here to read the full article. Tucker Carlson has long promoted the idea of the “great replacement,” a racist conspiracy theory holding that white people are being systematically replaced by immigrants. The theory was present throughout the 180-page manifesto of the teenager who killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday, leading to renewed scrutiny of the mega-popular Fox News host. Carlson addressed that scrutiny on Monday night, essentially arguing that anyone espousing white supremacist views should be able to do so without fear of criticism. “Because a mentally ill teenager murdered strangers, you cannot be allowed to express...
BUFFALO, NY
Rolling Stone

Oath Keepers Leaders Are Reportedly Spilling the Goods to Jan. 6 Investigators

Click here to read the full article. Leaders of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers have been cooperating with the FBI, CNN reported on Monday. The bureau has conducted interviews and is in the possession of phones and digital files in which members reveal what communications they had with those close to former President Donald Trump. Kellye SoRelle, a lawyer who works with members of the group yet does not represent any of them in court, told the outlet of several meetings with the FBI in which she has given up phones. “I’ve done interviews. I’ve done everything. I’m helping...
Rolling Stone

Herschel Walker’s Response to the Uvalde Shooting Was Incoherent. So Is His Senate Bid

Click here to read the full article. “What I like to do is see it and everything and stuff.” This is how Hershel Walker responded on Tuesday night when asked about gun control in the wake of a shooter killing 21 people, including 19 children, at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school hours earlier. Asked if he believes there should be new gun laws in the wake of the Texas shooting, Georgia Senate GOP nominee Herschel Walker told me in ATL: “What I like to do is see it and everything and stuff.” He didn’t engage further. pic.twitter.com/wpsAZ7yKP5 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 25,...
GEORGIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Eminem Crashes Pete Davidson's Slim Shady Parody During Actor's Final 'SNL' Episode

Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson bid adieu to the iconic sketch comedy show on Saturday (May 21), marking the 28-year-old comedian’s final episode. During the show, Davidson again rapped along to an Eminem beat — this time to Dr. Dre’s 2001 single “Forgot About Dre” — as he said goodbye to fellow castmates Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney as well as SNL founder Lorne Michaels. Toward the end of the song — appropriately titled “Forgot About Lorne — the music suddenly comes to a halt and Eminem shows up with a question for Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Japanese Breakfast
Person
Fred Armisen
Person
Lorne Michaels
Person
Natasha Lyonne
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Leon Bridges
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Page Six

Kenan Thompson ditches wedding ring at Hard Rock Hotel opening after breakup

Kenan Thompson has ditched his wedding ring after his breakup with wife Christina Evangeline. The “Saturday Night Live” star served as the emcee for the Hard Rock Hotel’s star-studded grand opening in Times Square Thursday night and appeared unfazed by the tumult in his personal life, eyewitnesses tell Page Six exclusively. “He looked like he was having so much fun,” one spy says. “He emceed the start of the show before John Legend performed and brought his drink on stage and kept saying how he was just ‘chillin’.” We’re told Legend, 43, hit the stage about 40 minutes after he was scheduled to...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Pete Davidson Bids Farewell to 'SNL' in Moving, Funny Weekend Update Skit

Pete Davidson ended his 8-year stint on "SNL" Saturday night, telling jokes that were laced with truth and humor. Pete was front and center at the anchor desk for 'Weekend Update,' and right out of the gate he made it clear ... he was not holding back. He began with, “Hello Colin and Che and millions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye.”
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Michael Che Eyes ‘SNL’ Exit: ‘My Head Has Been at Leaving for the Past Five Seasons’

Click here to read the full article. Next weekend marks the end of “Saturday Night Live” Season 47, and the show’s summer vacation is always accompanied by rumors about cast members departing. “SNL” has become increasingly flexible in recent years, allowing top cast members to take hiatuses to work on other projects as an attempt to keep them on the show. Still, the grueling schedule inevitably gets old and most cast members eventually move on. One name who could be plotting his exit? Michael Che, who has co-hosted “Weekend Update” with Colin Jost since 2014. The two men are also the show’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Pete Davidson's Heartfelt SNL Goodbye Included A Will Smith And Chris Rock Joke The Crowd Did Not See Coming

Pete Davidson is leaving Saturday Night Live, along with at least Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney. The group departure is going to leave a giant hole both returning and new cast members are going to need to try and fill, but that’s a problem for Lorne Michaels and company to figure out this summer. Last night was about saying goodbye to both the cast members and to Season 47. It was about saying goodbye the right way, and Pete Davidson, of course, did that in typical Pete Davidson fashion.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Alternative Music#Jubilee#Austin City Limits#Grammy Awards#Coachella#Wilco#Solid Sound#Boston Calling#Florence The Machine#Rolling Stone Watch
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon Delivers "Raw N B: The Explicit Tape" Ft. Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Brandy, 42 Dugg & More

Get ready to hear about Nick Cannon's sexscapades in his new album. The media mogul has been heavily promoting Raw N B: The Explicit Tape, even kicking off the rollout with "Alone," a single reportedly about his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Cannon would later explain that the track wasn't created to win her back, but it did catch the attention of their children, 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

NCIS LA: the heartbreaking reason why Linda Hunt will not be returning as Hetty this season

To say that Henrietta' Hetty' Lang, played by Linda Hunt, is a fan favorite on NCIS: Los Angeles would be something of an understatement. An original cast member since the CBS show's 2009 launch, Linda is loved by audiences for her no-nonsense attitude and distinctive look. But did you know the heartbreaking reason why Hetty hasn't been seen on the show much since season nine? Find out more here…
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
Hello Magazine

Whoopi Goldberg shares emotional tribute to co-stars as her break from The View comes to an end

Whoopi Goldberg is finally making her way back to the table on The View after several months of on and off breaks. The star first stepped away from the talk show earlier this year following her problematic comments about the Holocaust, and though she returned after a two week suspension, she left once more for the month of April as she worked on a new project.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock receives major offer from Oscars following Will Smith slap

The Academy Awards might be welcoming Chris Rock back to the 2023 Awards ceremony as the new host, a boss at ABC has teased. Chatting to Deadline about the controversial Oscars ceremony, which saw Will Smith slap Chris after he made a joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, ABC president Craig Erich said that he was open to Chris returning as the emcee next year.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Makes Out With Chase Sui Wonders While Trying Not To Be Killed In New Movie Trailer

Cover your eyes, Kim Kardashian! The makeup mogul’s boyfriend Pete Davidson locks lips with another woman in the new trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies. Released on Tuesday (April 26), the clip (below) is the latest offering from famed horror production house A24. The dark comedy places the Saturday Night Live funnyman at a weekend mansion party with a group of 20-something influencers who find themselves without internet access and with a whole slew of bodies piling up. Pete plays David, who packs on the PDA with Emma, played by actress Chase Sui Wonders.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jurassic World Dominion Star Chris Pratt Gets Yelled at for Climbing Into the Mouth of a Dinosaur

Chris Pratt might be the master of velociraptor training in the Jurassic World movies, but when he's offscreen, not even he can cross the path of a T-rex without getting in trouble. The actor shared some footage on social media that showed him being chastised by security after he tried to climb into the mouth of a huge tyrannosaurus rex head (made out of Lego bricks) at the Jurassic World premiere red carpet. The actor first seemed to attach a minifig of his character to one of the teeth, and then after removing it, started climbing onto the dinosaur's tongue for a photo op.
MOVIES
thebrag.com

Matthew McConaughey wants his “least favourite word” removed from the dictionary

Alright, alright, alright, listen up everybody: Matthew McConaughey really wants us all to stop using his “least favourite word.”. The iconic Hollywood actor and beloved Lincoln car salesman posted a short video with a powerful message on social media this week. The post came up accompanied with the peculiar hashtag #soulcash. The word he wants to ban, you’re begging to know? “Unbelievable”.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Howie Mandel Speaks About Losing His Three Close Friends: Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, Gilbert Gottfried

Among four close friends, Bob Saget, Louie Anderson, Gilbert Gottfried, and Howie Mandel; only one is alive, Howie Mandel. The comedian finds it depressing, “I never dreamed there would be a moment where I could list people who are just gone, I remember being in a room with every one of those people and there was such a sense of invincibility. Now, the silence is deafening. There aren’t words to describe the losses,” He opens up in an interview with People magazine.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

58K+
Followers
19K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy