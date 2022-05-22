ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mower County, MN

Two People Injured in Mower County Crash

By Luke Lonien
 3 days ago
Racine, MN (KROC-AM News) - One woman and one teenager were injured in a two-vehicle crash in rural Mower County Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reports an...

Quick Country 96.5

Woman Injured When 2 Semi-Trucks Sideswipe SUV on I-90

Dakota, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Winona woman was taken to a hospital this morning after her vehicle was sideswiped by two semi-trucks. The State Patrol says 59-year-old Lori Utecht was driving east on I-90 when her SUV was hit on both sides by two different semi-trucks. The drivers of both rigs did not stop and continued driving east on the freeway.
DAKOTA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

1 person hurt in Pierce County motorcycle crash

TOWN OF TRIMBELLE (PIERCE COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after crashing a motorcycle Friday evening in Pierce County. The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Jordan Kemmerer of Ellsworth lost control of the motorcycle he was driving and went into the ditch while he was traveling eastbound on Highway 10 near 800th Street west of Ellsworth at 6:55 p.m. Friday, May 20.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
KAAL-TV

Stacyville man dies in rollover crash

(ABC 6 News) - A Stacyville man who died in a May 21 rollover has been identified by the Mitchell County sheriff's office. Jason Huisman, 37, was traveling south on Quail Avenue around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, when his 2011 Ford Escape entered the east ditch and rolled over.
STACYVILLE, IA
winonaradio.com

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Winona County

DRESBACH, Minn. (KWNO)-A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Winona County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol says a pick-up truck driver came into contact with the pedestrian in the Dresbach Welcome Center parking lot. The pedestrian, 71-year-old Phillip J. Conrad of La Crosse, was taken to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
WINONA COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Man Struck by Vehicle at SE Minnesota Highway Rest Stop

Dresbach, MN (KROC-AM News) - A man was injured Monday afternoon when he was struck by a pickup in the parking lot of a highway rest stop in southeastern Minnesota. The 71-year-old man was walking in the parking lot at the Dresbach Welcome Center in Winona County when he was hit by the pickup around 4:30 PM. The State Patrol identified the man as 71-year-old Philip Conrad of La Crosse.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

One charged in Dover crash that caused injuries

(ABC 6 News) - The Sheriff's office of Olmsted County has referred charges for a May 17 crash in Dover. Olmsted County law enforcement responded to a two-car crash at County Roads 9 and 10 around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 17. Three people – one with facial injuries, one with...
DOVER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Fire that destroyed Waterville bar started in dumpsters

A fire that destroyed a Waterville bar started in dumpsters behind the building, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office. The Funky Munky Bar on Main St was destroyed by the blaze in the early morning hours of March 26. The fire also caused damages to the NAPA building next door, Wiste’s Meats and the apartments above the meat market, as well as several vehicles that were parked in the alley behind the bar.
WATERVILLE, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Two People Charged After 3,000 Fentanyl Pills Found During Traffic Stop in Faribault

Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people have been charged with drug-related crimes after over 3,000 Fentanyl pills were found during a traffic stop in Faribault. According to a news release from the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, agents received information that 31-year-old Christopher Payne was involved in the sales of Fentanyl and illegally in possession of firearms in Faribault.
FARIBAULT, MN
106.9 KROC

Chatfield Couple Charged With Stealing From Alzheimer Patient

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A rural Chatfield couple has been charged with stealing nearly $100,000 from a vulnerable adult. The felony theft cases were filed this week against 68-year-old Bruce and 66-year-old Deborah Amundson. They have been ordered to make their first court appearance in July. The criminal...
CHATFIELD, MN
winonaradio.com

First Responders Locate Overdue Hunter in Winona County

(KWNO)-Winona County first responders located a Missouri man who was overdue for a rendezvous with his turkey hunting party. Officials responded to public land between Altura and Elba Tuesday evening. A member of the hunting party reported they could not locate their 78-year-old counterpart after several hours of searching. Winona...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
cwbradio.com

Minnesota Man Arrested After High Speed Chase in Jackson County

A Minnesota man was arrested in Jackson County after a high-speed chase. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, around 12:40am, they attempted to arrest 22-year-old Jeffrey Otis of St. Paul after he reached speeds of 100mph in a construction zone on I-94. Law enforcement chased Otis for nearly...
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
Quick Country 96.5

Wanted Albert Lea Shooting Suspect Arrested

Albert Lea, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Albert Lea shooting suspect has been arrested. 19-year-old Javen Moreno was taken into custody Sunday morning just before 1:00 a.m. during a traffic stop on I-90 west of Bridge Ave. The Albert Lea Police Department said Moreno was transported to the Freeborn County...
ALBERT LEA, MN
