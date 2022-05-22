Two People Injured in Mower County Crash

A fire that destroyed a Waterville bar started in dumpsters behind the building, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office. The Funky Munky Bar on Main St was destroyed by the blaze in the early morning hours of March 26. The fire also caused damages to the NAPA building next door, Wiste’s Meats and the apartments above the meat market, as well as several vehicles that were parked in the alley behind the bar.

WATERVILLE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO