Flood Advisory issued for Jim Wells, Kleberg by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 17:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-23 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Webb The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Webb County in south central Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 529 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles southeast of Chupadera Ranch Airport, or 29 miles south of Carrizo Springs, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Webb County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

WEBB COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO