EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Springfield Fire crews will be out conducting simulated wildfire drills this week. Training started last week in the Thurston Hills of Springfield. "At no point in time will live fire be used. Instead, responding units will simulate fire movement and spread," according to the fire department. "You may see engines and other vehicles from ESF and partner agencies moving through the area surrounding the drill sites and filling up at hydrants."

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO