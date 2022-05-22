ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

Ham Radio Operators On the Air for Nationwide ARRL Field Day Event

Cover picture for the articleHam radio operators from the Portage County Amateur Radio Service will be in Freedom Township participating in a national amateur radio exercise for a full 24 hours from 2:00 pm on Saturday until 2:00 pm on Sunday, (June 25 – 26) at the Freedom Township Community Park (corner of State Route...

Locally-owned burger restaurant expanding

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman-based restaurant is opening its second location in Columbiana. Sespe Burger announced on Facebook that it will be opening its new location in the fall or winter of 2022. The joint will be at the Red Brick Commons next to Firestone Farms on Route...
COLUMBIANA, OH
Want some good news? Here’s the 19 News summer forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold and snowy winter pounded Northeast Ohio. The spring provided little relief as we dealt with rainy and cool conditions that kept us from getting outside and getting a kick start to our favorite activities so excuse us all if we are expecting a big summer payoff.
County
Portage County, OH
Medina still grappling with legislation on feeding wild animals

MEDINA, Ohio -- Residents feeding wild animals in the city was on the City Council Finance Committee menu -- er, agenda -- Monday night (May 23). Council Representative-at-Large Bill Lamb has been working to construct an ordinance for some time, hoping to create a piece of legislation that will solve the issues that feeding wild animals may cause.
MEDINA, OH
WTAM & Bloomdaddy Raise $460,000 For Triv Fund benefitting Coats for Kids

CLEVELAND - iHeartMedia Cleveland’s WTAM is proud to announce the launch of “The Mike Trivisonno Fund” to benefit Coats for Kids. During a special seven-hour broadcast day dedicated to the charity, WTAM afternoon host Bloomdaddy announced a hefty $400,000 commitment from The Figgie Foundation. Monday's star-studded show included in studio visits from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, President of the Figgie Foundation Rick Solon, and many more organizations and companies including the Catanzarite Foundation, Nissan of North Olmsted/I-90 Nissan, Window Nation, Absolute Roofing, Northeast Factory Direct and the Kaz Company. At the end of the broadcast day, more than $460,000 was placed into the fund which includes nearly $25,000 in listener memorial donations.
CLEVELAND, OH
ODOT Project: Lots of Bridges on Major East-West Highway

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We usually pay no attention to the number of bridges we drive over every day. Case in point: there are a dozen freeway bridges being worked on along Route 30 in Canton, through Perry Township to the Route 21 exit. Watch for...
CANTON, OH
Crash cleared on Valley View bridge

Video above shows coverage of the crash and backup before it was cleared (WJW) — All lanes are re-opened on the Valley View bridge heading west on Interstate 480 and the crash is cleared after a vehicle flipped during morning rush hour. Fox 8’s Patty Harken reports a truck also appears to have been involved […]
VALLEY VIEW, OH
10 Best Cities to Buy a Home – Buyer’s Markets in the United States

In the world of real estate, the term “buyer’s market” describes a local or regional market where there’s more housing supply than demand. Buyer’s markets have relatively affordable prices, selling price discounts, and a comparatively slow pace of home sales. Some definitions stretch to include factors like low property taxes and a high prevalence of single-family homes.
CLEVELAND, OH

