Celebrate Portage County

Garrettsville – The James A. Garfield High School G-Men track and field teams both won the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC) titles at the league championships on May 12th at Mineral Ridge High School. The 2021-2022 school year is the first for the Garfield G-Men in the MVAC, as they had been in the Portage County League or Portage Trail Conference for many years. The MVAC has 16 member schools from the Youngstown-Warren area, and their locations range from Garrettsville all the way to Columbiana. The league is divided into two tiers, their titles a nod to Ohioan pride: Scarlet and Gray. The G-Men are in the Gray tier, along with Brookfield, Campbell Memorial, Champion, Crestview, LaBrae, Liberty, and Newton Falls. Mineral Ridge of the Scarlet tier played host to the event, equipped with their brand new facilities, including a new track and artificial turf football and soccer field.

GARRETTSVILLE, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO