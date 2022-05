India has confirmed its first set of cases of the new Omicron sub-variant which is spreading rapidly around the world.It comes as a spike in India’s Covid-19 cases has prompted Saudi Arabia to impose a flight ban on its citizens travelling to the country.The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), a government body that monitors genomic data, said on Monday that two cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of the coronavirus were confirmed in the country. Both cases were found in the southern region, with one reported in the Tamil Nadu state and the other in Telangana, it said....

