“One thing I learned this season is that everyone in whatever walk of life is fighting battles you know nothing about, and there is no shame in finding someone to talk to and being open and honest with yourself about how you really feel. To all the young kings suppressing emotion I advise you to talk, to a friend, family member or someone that will listen, talking saved my life. It will make you realise things are never as bad as they seem, and you’ll discover that the paradox of true strength is being able to face your weaknesses.” - Dominic Calvert-Lewin shares a very personal message with the fans. [Instagram]

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO