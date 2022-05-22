ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKZk7_0fmZbNNB00

The Colorado Rapids (4 wins, 5 losses, 3 draws) welcome the Seattle Sounders (4-5-1) to DSG Park Sunday. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the Rapids vs. Sounders odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions.

The Rapids, who had one of the best defenses in the MLS a year ago, have allowed 14 goals in 12 games. Only 5 teams in the Western Conference have given up more goals.

However, they’re still in playoff positions and are 4-0-2 at home. Colorado is led by F Diego Rubio who has 6 goals on the season. Only 1 other player on the roster has more than 1 goal this season.

The Sounders are tied for 11th — 2 points behind the Rapids — but are averaging more points per game. They’ve played just 10 games. Seattle is led by F Raúl Ruidíaz.

He’s 1 of 4 Sounders players with multiple goals on the season. The Sounders are 2-1-0 since their CONCACAF Champions League-winning run. Things are returning to normalcy, and they should start to rise in the standings.

: For the American soccer fan, USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s website provides a fresh look at the beautiful game.

Colorado Rapids vs. Seattle Sounders odds, lines, picks and predictions

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:35 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Colorado Rapids +102 (bet $100 to win $102) | Seattle Sounders +275 (bet $100 to win $275) | Draw +250
  • Over/Under: 2.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Prediction

Seattle Sounders 1, Colorado Rapids 1

Money line (ML)

BET TIE OR SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC (-135) ON THE DOUBLE CHANCE.

While I don’t usually head to alternate lines here, this is one I think has a ton of value.

The Rapids are one of the better home teams in the league, but they’ve regressed as of late with 4 losses in their last 7 games. Their late-game red cards with Sporting KC may carry some extra weight.

However, this bet is more for Seattle than against Colorado. The Sounders have won 2 straight contests and really only have multiple losses because of the energy used to win the CONCACAF Champions League.

Those 2 wins came against Minnesota United 3-1 and Houston Dynamo 1-0, both playoff-caliber teams in the West. I expect the Sounders to start to ramp up their play in MLS action considering Ruidíaz has just 3 starts, F Jordan Morris has 6 and M Nicolás Lodeiro has just 4.

I don’t want to bet them to win outright, but the value on the draw or win is worth the risk.

Over/Under (O/U)

LEAN UNDER 2.5 (-110).

The Sounders have gone under this total in 3 of their last 5 games. The Rapids have gone under this total in 4 of their last 5 matches.

Both teams have allowed 14 goals this season, Seattle in 10 games and Colorado in 12. Both are still allowing their opponent under 1.5 goals per game.

With that in mind, and considering the trends, I’ll take the UNDER 2.5 (-110) here.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow @SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Roma vs. Feyenoord, live stream, Europa League Final, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch

Roma will meet Feyenoord in the Europa League Final at Tirana on Wednesday as they close out their season. Roma is still searching for their first-ever major European trophy after knocking off Torino last week 3-0. As for Feyenoord, they booked their place in the final after knocking off Marseille in the semifinals and will be looking for a strong performance on Wednesday.
UEFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
ESPN

USMNT's Brenden Aaronson on cusp of Leeds United move from Salzburg - source

FC Salzburg and United States midfielder Brenden Aaronson is on the cusp of moving to Premier League side Leeds United for a fee of $29.5 million, a source with knowledge of the negotiations told ESPN. MLSSoccer.com was the first to report the news. - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS,...
MLS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Washington Spirit coach Kris Ward fined for criticizing NWSL referees

Washington Spirit head coach Kris Ward and the club itself have both been fined for public criticism of NWSL referees. The Spirit’s fine as a club came for social media posts vocally backing Ward’s comments. The second-year head coach’s remarks came after a 1-1 draw with the Portland Thorns last week, but were not the first such statements from Washington this season. While Ward was initially addressing an Emily Sonnett goal that was called back, he transitioned into looking over the course of the season, citing multiple incidents sprinkled throughout the Challenge Cup and regular season. “You want to have talented players...
PORTLAND, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Milwaukee Brewers vs. San Diego Padres, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch MLB

The Milwaukee Brewers will meet the San Diego Padres in the final game of their three-game series on Wednesday from Petco Park. The Brewers are coming off a 4-1 win over the Padres last night to even up the series and will be looking to close it out with a win tonight. As for the Padres, they will look for their eighth win in the last ten games.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolás Lodeiro
Person
Raúl Ruidíaz
Person
Diego Rubio
Person
Jordan Morris
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens agree to terms with CB Kyle Fuller

The Baltimore Ravens secondary struggled mightily during the 2021 season due to a combination of factors. Injury, subpar play and inconsistency plagued the unit, but Baltimore has taken the 2022 offseason to shore up their group and secure talented players at both cornerback and safety. On Tuesday, it was announced...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers finalize three-game preseason schedule for 2022

The Green Bay Packers finalized the times and dates for the team’s three preseason games during the 2022 season. The Packers will play the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Aug. 12 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Aug. 19 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay and the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Aug. 25 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

113K+
Followers
158K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy