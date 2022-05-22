ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Mudita—AKA Sympathetic Joy—Is Something Everyone Can Benefit From Practicing Right Now

By Jessica Estrada
Well+Good
Well+Good
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D2wJ3_0fmZbJqH00

When something good happens for someone in your life—maybe your colleague lands a promotion or your BFF gets engaged, for instance—on the surface, you may be thrilled for them. But internally, maybe there’s a twinge of jealousy or comparison swirling. This is a very common human response. Still, it doesn’t feel good. The Buddhist practice of mudita, also referred to as sympathetic joy, which is about rejoicing in the good fortune of others, can help with this. So the next time someone you know receives some awesome news, you genuinely and deeply feel happiness for them.

With so many things going on in the world right now, this is exactly the vibe we all need in our lives. Below, Robert Thurman, a Tibetan Buddhism expert and author of Wisdom Is Bliss, explains the principles of mudita, how it benefits everyone, and how to put it into practice.

What is mudita?

Mudita is the third of the four immeasurables or highest states of being, also called divine abodes (brahmavihāra) in Buddhism. According to Thurman, the first description of the four immeasurables and the methodologies for experiencing them were found in the discourses of Buddha around 2,500 years ago. To best understand the heart-opening practice of mudita, it’s important to back up and get to know the four immeasurables, what they are, and how they build on each other.

Immeasurable love

The first of the four immeasurables is love, which Thurman says involves focusing on the people in your life that you love—your parents, partner, children, community, etc.—and wishing them real happiness. He adds that the cool and surprising thing about this practice is that the person desiring the other well (aka you), in turn, also experiences joy while doing so.

Immeasurable compassion

From that state, you then move into the second immeasurable of compassion. “After enjoying this immense state of good feeling, one begins to observe the living beings one wishes to be so very happy, and one begins to notice that many of them are not very happy at all,” Thurman says. In other words, we’re all going through something at any given time that may be impeding our joy. So immeasurable compassion, Thurman adds, involves going beyond wishing everyone happiness to also wishing them freedom from the suffering holding them back from experiencing joy.

Immeasurable joy (aka mudita)

Since immeasurable compassion requires a deep state of awareness, Thurman says this automatically brings you into mudita or immeasurable joy, which he says “arises from contemplatively observing the joy of life in living beings.” He adds that under the surface of suffering, “there is a deep, perhaps even cellular, joie-de-vivre in any living being.”

So, why is mudita a practice we should all be focusing on right now? “It is life energy itself—the force that sustains health,” Thurman says. “It is well-being itself. It is [the] benefit itself.”

Not only is practicing mudita beneficial to our individual well-being, but it’s also beneficial to the collective well-being. “Love and compassion are essential emotions for the good life of individuals and also indispensable for the smooth working of societies—from the family to the community, nation, and world,” Thurman says. “Joy, even at an ordinary level, is like the vital energy for those emotions. It is our duty to choose, cultivate, expand, and enjoy joy, which is always naturally sympathetic.”

Immeasurable equanimity

Lastly, Thurman says you can carry the love, compassion, and joy you’ve cultivated into the fourth immeasurable of equanimity or impartiality. “That is where one feels altruistic love for all living, wills their freedom from suffering, and sees their life force itself as fundamentally loving and joyful,” he says. Essentially, mudita is the practice wishing others genuine love and happiness, which results in an immense sense of joy within yourself.

The best part? Putting mudita into practice in our day-to-day lives is actually very simple. Thurman recommends sending love out to everyone during meditation. Another way he suggests embracing mudita is by simply being in good cheer and not allow things to disturb your cheerfulness as you navigate life—even the parts that feel the opposite of joyful. To be clear, this is not toxic positivity, but an ability to maintain and sustain your sense of love and compassion in the face of pain, suffering, and adversity, (either your own or others) and to understand that you have the ability to feel multiple, at times divergent, emotions at the same time.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cutting-edge wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.

Experts Referenced

Tags: Spiritual Health

Our editors independently select these products. Making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Well+Good

There Are 3 Sets of Needs in Every Relationship—And They Can’t Be Met Simultaneously

In the scope of relationships all any sort, “needy” is often considered a dirty word. In practice, though, "neediness" is closely related to "humanness." Humans are designed to depend on one another; research has shown that when you hold the hand of someone you love while experiencing pain, you're more likely to rate the pain as lower than you do when you are alone. Furthermore, in order for a given relationship to be successful, it's crucial that the needs of the people within it are met.
RELATIONSHIPS
Well+Good

Pregnant? Here’s How To Decide When To Tell Your Boss, Whether You’re In-Office or Remote

My manager is expecting a baby in July, and I learned of her exciting news in November—just a couple weeks after she, herself, found out. While she felt comfortable disclosing her pregnancy with me and also with her own manager relatively early on, the popular narrative holds that her experience is hardly universal. And, honestly, that makes sense: Though laws are in place to stop U.S. employers from discriminating against folks who become pregnant, the reality is, there’s a lot of gray area when it comes to how pregnant people are perceived in the workplace. And that’s why figuring out when to tell your boss that you’re pregnant often requires weighing not only legal but psychological considerations, too.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buddha
Person
Robert Thurman
Well+Good

Fight, Flight, Freeze, and Fawn Are all Stress Responses—Here’s What Psychologists Say Each Means

Let’s say that you’re in a work meeting and one of your coworkers says something that makes you highly uncomfortable. You go over your options for how to respond: You could interject and risk having an altercation, leave the meeting, say nothing, or do something to feel like part of the in-group. Each of these respective behaviors reflects one of the four common stress responses, fight, flight, freeze, and fawn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

Meet the Dry Shampoo That Infuses Mega Volume in Fine Hair, and Never Leaves White Residue Behind (Ever)

If washing your hair too often was a crime, I’d be guilty as charged. Which I know, I know—is not good. It strips your strands of their natural oils and can damage them. Plus, showering too often wastes water. But I also have very fine, blonde hair and it can look greasy and dull quickly. So discovering dry shampoo was a game-changer for me. I first started using it when I was a fashion reporter in New York City, and during Fashion Week I had to choose two of the following three: shower, dinner, sleep. So I always chose dinner and sleep. I simply didn’t have time to do all three. So I bought a drugstore dry shampoo, and it saved me, big time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love And Happiness#Buddhism#Bff#Buddhist#Tibetan
Well+Good

Are Hard Seltzers Bad for You? Nutrition Experts Weigh In

Summers are meant for beaches, bikinis, and... hard seltzer? If you've been celebrating the season, you've probably noticed a trend: Everyone seems to have a seltzer in hand. Except this summer, they're boozy. First LaCroix's popularity soared, and now other brands are adding alcohol into the fizzy mix. While hard seltzer may seem like a healthier way to get your drink on, it might not be the case. Ahead, registered dietitians answer the pressing question: are alcoholic seltzers bad for you? Plus, learn the answer to other hard seltzer FAQs (we’re looking at you, hard-seltzer diarrhea).
HEALTH
Well+Good

When Giving Someone the ‘Benefit of the Doubt’ Is Actually a Bad Idea, According to a Psychologist

Second… and third and fourth chances are easier to give to a partner or a friend who let you down if you can find reason to believe their slip-up wasn’t actually so bad. Maybe there’s some solid explanation for where they were or who they were with or why they didn’t respond to a situation as you’d hoped. But, according to clinical psychologist Ramani Durvasula, PhD, offering this kind of leniency can be a slippery slope to getting hurt, particularly if the person in question possesses certain toxic tendencies. And, in fact, learning when to stop giving someone the benefit of the doubt can be an important act of self care.
RELATIONSHIPS
Well+Good

These 8 Yoga Poses Can Help You Find Relief for Headaches and Migraines

When you’re down for the count with a searing headache, you’ll probably look just about anywhere to find relief. One place you might not have thought? The yoga mat. Yoga can have profound physiological and psychological effects. “Yoga brings together the mind, body, and spirit,” says Arielle Martone, DPT, NCS, a physical therapist, certified yoga instructor, and owner of Find Your Way Mama. With roots in Hinduism, the practice is composed of eight pillars, including the physical poses (asana), meditation (dhyana), and breathwork (pranayama). “Each can have positive impacts on one’s self (brain and body) and that can be amplified when working together,” says Martone.
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Meditation
Well+Good

The ‘Awakening’ Moisturizer a Derm and an Esthetician Recommend for Tired Skin

When you're feeling burnt out, the effects are often written all over your face. Lack of sleep lowers your natural moisture levels and slows down cell turnover, and while "tired skin" isn't a clinical term, "it often means skin that looks dehydrated or dull or less than firm, or sun-damaged," says Hadley King, MD, a board-certified dermatologist based in New York. Sure, eight solid hours of shuteye and ample hydration throughout the day can certainly help, but if you need a quick pick-me-up first thing in the a.m., Elemis Pro-Collagen Morning Matrix ($195) is here to help.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

Does Consuming Dairy Actually Impact Your Skin? We Asked a Derm and a Dietitian

If you're someone who deals with unwanted acne, chances are you've been the recipient of many well-intentioned (yet harmful) nuggets of advice: "Just stop touching your face," "Sugar is always the culprit," or "You should really try quitting dairy." The truth is, the connection between diet and blemishes is a complex one, fam. So we asked derms and dietitians to answer the million-dollar question "Does eating dairy cause acne?" once and for all.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

3 Key Ways Your Gut Is Telling You Something Is Up (Plus, What To Do)

I don't know about you, but it's not easy to go through life without hearing about gut health. The concept of gut health refers to your digestion, nutrient absorption, and the bacterial composition of your gut's microbiome, according to the Mayo Clinic. These factors work in tandem to support your consumption of nutrients, process waste, power your body, and protect you from illness. Still, it seems like I spot a new "gut health" specialized food during every trip to the grocery store and see a ton of TikToks packed with confusing gut health tips.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

Try This Effort-Free Garlic Storage Trick To Ensure Your Bulbs Will Last for 6 Months (Or Longer)

There are plenty of kitchen staples we try to have on hand at all times to ensure that our homemade meals are delicious and flavorful. But let's be honest: Garlic is the sole non-negotiable ingredient (at least in my household). If dinner time rolls around and I find myself without any fresh cloves to cook with, either pigs are flying or mercury is *next-level* in retrograde.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

This Workout Massively Increased My Strength and Changed My Body Composition in Just 60 Minutes per Week

I’m sipping an impeccably dry rosé with a friend, catching up and lamenting about how the pandemic has shot my workout routine to hell. It’s been virtually impossible to find that gusto to “get back on the wagon” again. I’ve gone from exercise being a cemented fixture in my daily routine (Pilates, spin, walking, running, personal training) to not even having the energy to get off the couch to walk my dog.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Well+Good

Hydro Flask’s Summer Sale Includes 25% Off Your Favorite Insulated Water Bottles and Tumblers

And just like that, summer is almost here. And if here's one thing I need to survive this impending New York City humidity, besides SPF, it's a reusable water bottle. But not just any will do. I need something that's actually going to keep my drinks cold and isn't going to be a hassle to lug around when I'm walking around the city. Thankfully, Hydro Flask's summer sale is here to help.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Well+Good

Sol De Janeiro’s Vegan ‘Elasti-Cream’ Is My New Go-To Body Lotion for Bouncier, Baby-Soft Skin

Sol de Janeiro launched its iconic Brazilian Bum Bum Cream ($22) in 2016, and I’ve been a loyal fan ever since. I can vividly remember the day I received the summery lotion in the mail, packaged in its bright gold jar that wafted in the most delicious aroma—a mixture of pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla; a fragrance that quickly became my scent of summer. Since then, Sol de Janeiro has expanded further into skin care, as well as into hair care, makeup, and fragrance. As much I love the original Bum Bum Cream and its fellow inaugural products, none of the brand’s launches excite me quite as much as the Beija Flor Elasti-Cream ($22), which hit shelves earlier this year.
SKIN CARE
Well+Good

‘No Pain, No Gain’ Is a Myth and So Is ‘If You Feel Pain, Stop.’ So What Rules Should You Follow?

You’re moseying along on your morning run and suddenly you feel a pang of discomfort in your calf. Immediately your mind wanders to the old raggedy T-shirt stuffed in the back of your closet with the “No Pain, No Gain!” slogan plastered across it. However, that thought is interceded by what you’ve been told on your Facebook running group: “If you feel pain, STOP!”
FITNESS
Well+Good

Well+Good

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decoding and demystifying what it means to live a well life, inside and out.

 https://www.wellandgood.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy