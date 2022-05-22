ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvington, NJ

Irvington touts its preschool program at registration fair

By Amanda Valentovic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington School District turned the parking lot of Augusta Preschool Academy into a carnival on May 14 to introduce the preschool program to families and prospective students, registering them for next school year and providing other resources. It’s the first time an event has been centered around...

Bloomfield invites youths to apply for internship program

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Applications are now open for Bloomfield students in seventh, eighth or ninth grade for the Municipal Youth Internship Program, taking place from July 11 to July 23 at the Bloomfield College campus. “Not only will students be learning about how our local municipal government works but...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Essex County commissioners celebrate AAPI Heritage Month

NEWARK, NJ — On Tuesday, May 17, the Essex County Board of County Commissioners held its inaugural Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month event. At the event, the board recognized: Allison Ladd, Newark deputy mayor and director of economic and housing development; Vineeta Khanna, vice president of the Livingston Board of Education; South Orange resident Jeannie Kwon, vice president for stations–capital delivery at Amtrak; Toral Patel, co-chairperson of the South Asian American Caucus; and Mengxing Perez, special education teacher at Park Elementary School in Newark.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
West Orange High School hosts ‘Move the Spectrum’ event

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School students and staff enjoyed an exciting array of activities designed to engage their senses at the “Move the Spectrum” event in Suriano Stadium on May 13. “West Orange High School physical education teacher Chuck Mound decided to create the...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
West Orange HS senior to receive prestigious scholarship

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School senior Austin Cowley has been named a recipient of the GE–Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute scholarship. According to the foundation’s website, “The GE–Reagan Foundation Scholarship Program honors the legacy and character of our nation’s 40th president by rewarding college-bound students who demonstrate exemplary leadership, drive, integrity and citizenship with financial assistance to pursue higher education. Through the generous support of GE, this national program annually awards $10,000 renewable scholarships to numerous students.”
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Irvington, NJ
Florence Township, NJ
Augusta, NJ
Irvington, NJ
Education
Good News Cafe in Bloomfield welcomes creativity from community members

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — For the past few months, Brookdale Reformed Church in Bloomfield has held a get-together at the Good News Cafe, the church’s meeting room. At the April get-together, the Bloomfield High School string orchestra performed. On May 14, the BHS jazz band, directed by Natalie Kerr, entertained the crowd. Also, four poets — Ted Glick, Maude Carolan Pych, James Keane and Barbara R. Williams-Hubbard — read their poems aloud. Refreshments were provided by the cafe staff.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Irvington youth catches 3 fish at derby

IRVINGTON, NJ — Zanayah Hardiman, of Irvington, caught the most fish in the girls 1-5 age category at the Essex County Fishing Derby in Irvington Park on Wednesday, May 18. She caught three fish. Presenting her with the award are Essex County Parks Director Dan Salvante, left, and Jackie Matthews from the Essex County Parks Department, right.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Bloomfield HS track teams give good efforts at county meet

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys and girls track-and-field teams gave good efforts at the Essex County individual championships on Thursday and Friday, May 19 and 20, at Woodman Field in Montclair. On the girls side, Alexis Laviola took third place in the high jump at 4...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
Shred and Recycle Your Personal Documents

Union County residents can bring their personal documents and sensitive papers to the next free paper shredding events sponsored by the Union County Board of County Commissioners during the month of June. “The free shredding service makes it easy and convenient for Union County residents to dispose of sensitive documents...
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Arts organizations partner to open TV, film complex in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Great Point Studios, a studio investment/management business specializing in film and television infrastructure, and the New Jersey Performing Arts Center announced a partnership with global content leader Lionsgate to build a major new production facility in Newark. The facility will be owned and operated by Great Point Studios. As the facility’s long-term anchor tenant, Lionsgate will receive naming rights to the studio. NJPAC will manage public affairs and community relations for the studio and create educational programs and internships for Newark high school and college students.
NEWARK, NJ
Celebrating Memorial Day in Glen Ridge

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — On Monday, May 30, Glen Ridge will once again observe Memorial Day with a parade, service of remembrance and picnic. Participants are encouraged to go all out in designing costumes and floats. All nonpolitical community groups, decorated bicycles, pets and antique automobiles are encouraged to participate. The parade will assemble at the intersection of Sherman Avenue and Baldwin Street at 10:30 a.m., marching at 11 a.m. to the memorial in front of the Ridgewood Avenue School, where the traditional service of remembrance will be held. In the event of rain, the service will be held in the school’s auditorium. Following the service, weather permitting, all residents are invited to the town picnic at the train station for great food and amusements. Ridgewood Avenue will be closed between Woodland and Bloomfield avenues until 2 p.m.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
Irvington HS’ Nouseline Georges wins hurdles at county track meet

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys and girls track-and-field team gave good efforts at the Essex County individual championships on Thursday and Friday, May 19 and 20, at Woodman Field in Montclair. On the girls side, sophomore Nouseline Georges won the 400-meter hurdles in 1 minute, 6.84...
IRVINGTON, NJ
Preschool
Education
Mount Saint Mary Academy Euro Challenge captures win

WATCHUNG, NJ — Kathleen Brennan, math department chairperson at Mount Saint Mary Academy in Watchung, announced that the Mount’s Euro Challenge team edged out four other finalists in competition on May 19. Their topic was gender inequality in Germany. The sophomore presenters were Zoe Daly of Piscataway, Victoria...
WATCHUNG, NJ
Union County to Host Pepsi Job Fair, May 24

CDL Driver – includes a sign on bonus. All positions offer competitive pay and benefits. An on-the-spot interview is guaranteed to job seekers who complete the pre-registration form as well as the PepsiCo Job applications. Job seekers who do not complete these steps will not be guaranteed an interview slot. The PepsiCo application link will be sent to job seekers that register to attend the event. All job seekers should report at the Warinanco Sports Center at 10:00 a.m. for orientation.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
East Orange Campus HS’ Azariah Chrisopher and Prince Osagie-Erese win county track titles

EAST ORANGE, NJ — Azariah Christopher, a senior, won the girls 100-meter hurdles in 15.09 seconds, and senior Prince Osagie-Erese won the boys high jump at 6 feet, 2 inches, to lead the East Orange Campus High School boys and girls track-and-field teams at the Essex County individual championships on Thursday and Friday, May 19 and 20, at Woodman Field in Montclair.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Columbia High art students channel Kehinde Wiley in exhibit

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Art students at Columbia High School are displaying artwork inspired by Kehinde Wiley, who painted President Barack Obama’s official portrait, from now through June 3 across from the CHS main office. For their pieces, students were instructed to incorporate decorative paper to serve as the background while creating a fully detailed portrait and using a collage technique to fuse the two.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
Local rental community wins Best of 2021 award

LINDEN, NJ — Citizen Linden, the luxury rental community in downtown Linden, has been named a Best of 2021 award winner by the Mid Atlantic Real Estate Journal. The awards are presented annually to the best real estate development projects and most significant real estate deals in the mid-Atlantic region. Citizen Linden won in the “Developers Top Project” category, with the publication noting its modern interiors, luxury amenities, and convenient location near shops, restaurants, and the Linden train station.
LINDEN, NJ
Best Teammate Award recipients honored at ceremony at Yogi Berra Museum

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — For the 10th consecutive year, the Yogi Berra Museum & Learning Center hosted student athletes from member schools of the Super Essex Conference along with their families and coaches for a celebration of the qualities that made Yogi Berra a national treasure. The 39 recipients of the 2022 Yogi Berra Museum Best Teammate Award exemplify the strength of character, sportsmanship and supportive spirit that, though often unheralded, are vital to a team’s success.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
East Orange boy catches first fish as derby in Orange park

ORANGE, NJ — Jayden Robinson, of East Orange, caught the first fish in the boys category at the Essex County Fishing Derby in Monte Irvin Orange Park on Tuesday, May 17. Presenting him with the award are Kahron Smothers, left, and Jackie Matthews, right, from the Essex County Parks Department.
EAST ORANGE, NJ

