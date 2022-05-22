ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks Game 3 odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OjYjR_0fmZaTWw00

The Golden State Warriors take a 2-0 series lead on the road Sunday to face the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. Tip-off from American Airlines Center is 9 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we look at the Warriors vs. Mavericks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Warriors won Game 1 of the series 112-87 in dominating fashion, outscoring the Mavericks by 10 points in the 1st quarter and never looking back. They held Mavericks G Luka Doncic to only 20 points on 6-for-18 shooting, including 3-for-10 from 3-point range. G Stephen Curry had 21 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

The Warriors picked up a 126-117 victory in Game 2 despite that the Mavericks scored 72 1st-half points and Doncic scored 42 for the game, including 18 in the 1st quarter. However, the Warriors, after trailing by as much as 19, held Dallas to 13 3rd-quarter points and then scored 43 in the final frame to pick up the victory and move within 2 wins of a trip to the NBA Finals.

Warriors at Mavericks odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:05 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Warriors +122 (bet $100 to win $122) | Mavericks -150 (bet $150 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Warriors +2.5 (-105) | Mavericks -2.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 218.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Warriors at Mavericks key injuries

Warriors

  • F Andre Iguodala (back) out
  • G Gary Payton II (elbow) out
  • F Andrew Wiggins (ankle) questionable
  • C James Wiseman (knee) out

Mavericks

  • G Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) out

Warriors at Mavericks picks and predictions

Prediction

Warriors 118, Mavericks 114

The Mavericks fell behind 2-0 in their series against the Phoenix Suns and bounced back with a 103-94 home win in Game 3. Their losses to the Suns in the first 2 games of that series were by 7 and 20 points. These losses to the Warriors were by 25 and 9 points.

However, the Warriors have only 3 total losses since the start of April, a span of 18 games. They are 2-3 on the road in the playoffs.

After rallying back in the second half of Game 2, it looks like the Warriors are ready to go in for the kill.

Take the WARRIORS (+122).

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

The Mavericks are 3-0 ATS this postseason when favored. This will be the first time this postseason the Warriors have been the underdog. They were 11-8 ATS in the regular season as underdogs.

The Mavericks are 32-18-2 ATS this season as the favorite.

I’m taking the WARRIORS +2.5 (-105).

The first game of the series had only 199 points and the second finished with 243. Two of their 4 regular-season matchups had higher totals than tonight’s projected total and 2 had lower totals.

The Warriors have scored at least 110 points in 3 straight games and have done so 9 times in the postseason.

As this game is Dallas’ last real chance to get back into the series, I expect both teams to push the ball and score points.

Take OVER 218.5 (-112).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jess Root on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic’s bold 6-word message after Mavs’ Game 4 win will piss off Warriors fans

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the playoffs, but Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is not giving up just yet. After helping the Mavs win Game 4 and cut the Golden State Warriors’ lead to 3-1, Doncic shared his belief that they still have a fighting chance to win the series. And in his postgame presser, the Slovenian guard doubled down on that and shared that he is confident they can bag three straight wins to make it to the NBA Finals.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Steve Kerr harshly criticizes Stephen Curry in win vs. Mavs

The Golden State Warriors are on the verge of booking a return trip to the NBA Finals, which is a testament to the dominance of this team with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green at the core. But Steve Kerr’s role in the team’s success can’t be overlooked, and in one moment during the final stretch of the Warriors’ 109-100 win in Game 3 over the Dallas Mavericks, he showed who’s really in charge by blasting his team’s best player for a defensive lapse that led to a Luka Doncic triple.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why Draymond decided to help Luka up after Game 3 fall

Draymond Green wants you to know he’s a good guy. That much was clear as the Warriors power forward displayed some good old-fashioned sportsmanship during his team’s 109-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals on Sunday. Even though Green is well...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
CBS San Francisco

Steph Curry scores 31, Warriors dominate the boards in Game 3 win

DALLAS (CBS SF) --  Steph Curry scored 31 points and had 11 assists Sunday night leading the Golden State Warriors to the brink of their sixth NBA Finals in eight years with 109-100 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.The victory gave the Warriors a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. In order for Dallas to prevent Golden State from advancing, they will need a historic effort.  No team has ever comeback from a 3-0 playoff deficit.Andrew Wiggins shared the limelight with Curry, scoring 27 points -- including a thunderous dunk over Dallas star Luka Doncic -- and pulling down 11...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Andre Iguodala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Amari's new friend, Dallas' secret weapon

Dallas has a number of players who will be asked to play a bigger role in 2022 because of a free agent departure. Perhaps no one player fits that bill better than defensive end Dorance Armstrong, Jr/. Armstrong quietly showed major improvement in his game in 2021, and he could be due for a breakout as he inherits some of Randy Gregory’s snaps.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Golden State Warriors#The Dallas Mavericks#American Airlines Center#Tnt#Mavericks G Luka Doncic#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Ats
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Compares Andrew Wiggins' Huge Dunk On Luka Doncic To What Blake Griffin Did To Him: "That's A Bucket And An NFT."

Andrew Wiggins had the game of his life in Game 3 against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. He was instrumental in the 4th quarter in stopping the Mavs from making a run. And aside from making timely buckets, it was how he made them that was so impressive, running in for some aggressive moves to the cup and some authoritative dunks.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Larry Brown Sports

Magic Johnson has suggestion for Lakers with Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson is not exactly known for his hard-hitting analysis, and that continued this week with his latest take on the Los Angeles Lakers. The retired Lakers great Johnson spoke in an interview with David Aldridge of The Athletic and offered a suggestion for how the Lakers might be able to fix the Russell Westbrook situation. Johnson said that the Lakers needed to bring in the right coach and suggested they take Westbrook out for dinner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Luka praises 'very underrated' Looney after Warriors' Game 3 win

Kevon Looney is your favorite player's favorite player. After the Warriors' 109-100 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals at America Airlines Center, Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić had plenty of praise for the Warriors center, who he believes is "very underrated." "I...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Mavericks' Theo Pinson ignores referee's request to change shirt

The Dallas Mavericks’ bench has posed an issue for the NBA throughout the postseason, and video from Sunday’s game probably will not make the league very happy. The Mavericks have received multiple fines from the NBA for violations of bench “decorum” during the playoffs, including standing on the court and in other prohibited areas during play. One allegation raised by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr is that Mavericks reserve Theo Pinson, who does not dress for games, wore a white shirt that matched the Warriors’ uniform colors. According to Kerr, the shirt caused Pinson to mix in enough that Stephen Curry mistook him for a Warriors player and wound up passing the ball out of bounds.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

G.G. Jackson is hoping to recruit this five-star prospect to UNC

With two five-star recruits already committed in G.G. Jackson and Simeon Wilcher, the UNC basketball program is off to a hot start in the 2023 cycle. But Hubert Davis and his staff aren’t done yet adding to what will be a very important class. And they have their eyes on another five-star prospect. Matas Buzelis is the top target left on UNC’s board for the 2023 class and while his recruitment has been silent of late, Jackson is trying to do his part in convincing him to join the Tar Heels’ class. Jackson told Jacob Turner of Tar Heels Illustrated that he...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Disengaged Dubs fall to Mavericks in shadow of Texas tragedy

The freshest team in these NBA playoffs came out for the opening tip Tuesday in Dallas with a chance to win the Western Conference finals and by the second quarter looked tired. Or disinterested. Maybe distracted. Surely, the Warriors were disengaged. Given the tragic events of the day in south-central...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

114K+
Followers
158K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy