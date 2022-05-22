Golden State Warriors at Dallas Mavericks Game 3 odds, picks and predictions

The Golden State Warriors take a 2-0 series lead on the road Sunday to face the Dallas Mavericks in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. Tip-off from American Airlines Center is 9 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we look at the Warriors vs. Mavericks odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Warriors won Game 1 of the series 112-87 in dominating fashion, outscoring the Mavericks by 10 points in the 1st quarter and never looking back. They held Mavericks G Luka Doncic to only 20 points on 6-for-18 shooting, including 3-for-10 from 3-point range. G Stephen Curry had 21 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

The Warriors picked up a 126-117 victory in Game 2 despite that the Mavericks scored 72 1st-half points and Doncic scored 42 for the game, including 18 in the 1st quarter. However, the Warriors, after trailing by as much as 19, held Dallas to 13 3rd-quarter points and then scored 43 in the final frame to pick up the victory and move within 2 wins of a trip to the NBA Finals.

Warriors at Mavericks odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:05 a.m. ET.

Money line: Warriors +122 (bet $100 to win $122) | Mavericks -150 (bet $150 to win $100)

Warriors +122 (bet $100 to win $122) | Mavericks -150 (bet $150 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Warriors +2.5 (-105) | Mavericks -2.5 (-120)

Warriors +2.5 (-105) | Mavericks -2.5 (-120) Over/Under (O/U): 218.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Warriors at Mavericks key injuries

Warriors

F Andre Iguodala (back) out

(back) out G Gary Payton II (elbow) out

(elbow) out F Andrew Wiggins (ankle) questionable

(ankle) questionable C James Wiseman (knee) out

Mavericks

G Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) out

Warriors at Mavericks picks and predictions

Prediction

Warriors 118, Mavericks 114

The Mavericks fell behind 2-0 in their series against the Phoenix Suns and bounced back with a 103-94 home win in Game 3. Their losses to the Suns in the first 2 games of that series were by 7 and 20 points. These losses to the Warriors were by 25 and 9 points.

However, the Warriors have only 3 total losses since the start of April, a span of 18 games. They are 2-3 on the road in the playoffs.

After rallying back in the second half of Game 2, it looks like the Warriors are ready to go in for the kill.

Take the WARRIORS (+122).

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

The Mavericks are 3-0 ATS this postseason when favored. This will be the first time this postseason the Warriors have been the underdog. They were 11-8 ATS in the regular season as underdogs.

The Mavericks are 32-18-2 ATS this season as the favorite.

I’m taking the WARRIORS +2.5 (-105).

The first game of the series had only 199 points and the second finished with 243. Two of their 4 regular-season matchups had higher totals than tonight’s projected total and 2 had lower totals.

The Warriors have scored at least 110 points in 3 straight games and have done so 9 times in the postseason.

As this game is Dallas’ last real chance to get back into the series, I expect both teams to push the ball and score points.

Take OVER 218.5 (-112).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Jess Root on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).