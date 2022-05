The OBX Pickleball Group held its first tournament in Dare County at the Dare County Recreation Tennis facility this past weekend. The event attracted 90 players both men and women from as far away as South Dakota and Florida. Many locals from the area participated in their first organized pickleball event. Others that traveled in from the central and western part of North Carolina as well as Virginia Beach.

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO