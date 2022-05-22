ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Saturday Night Live’ says goodbye to Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney in season finale

By Kate Feldman, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

30 Rock is getting a new look.

“Saturday Night Live’s” season finale this week was more somber than expected as the late night sketch show bid farewell to Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson and Kyle Mooney after all four announced that they will not be returning next season.

McKinnon peaced out first in the cold open as her “Close Encounters” character, the foul-mouthed Ms. Rafferty, left Earth for good on an alien spaceship after her third abduction.

“Well, Earth, I love you. Thanks for letting me stay awhile,” the teary actress said in character.

Davidson and Bryant both made their last showings on the Weekend Update, as Bryant reprised her role as a flamboyant trend forecaster, alongside Bowen Yang, during which Yang and Update co-anchor Michael Che kissed her goodbye and sent her on her way with a bouquet of flowers.

Davidson struck a more serious tone behind the anchor desk where he first made a name for himself.

“I never imagined this would be my life,” the Staten Island native said. “Back then, I was just a skinny kid that no one knew which race I was. And now everyone knows I’m white because I became hugely successful while barely showing up to work. Look at me now, I’m aging like an old banana.”

Looking back on his first audition, Davidson revealed that “SNL” creator Lorne Michaels didn’t think he was right for the show, but decided to “screw this up together.”

“And that’s exactly what we did. And that’s why people who don’t think I deserve this job shouldn’t hate me since we have so much in common. Like, if anything I should be inspire hope that literally anyone could be on ‘Saturday Night Live,’” he said.

“I appreciate ‘Saturday Night Live’ always having my back. Thank you, Lorne, for never giving up on me or judging me, even when everyone else was and for believing in me and allowing me to have a place that I could call home, with memories that will last a lifetime. So thank you guys.”

Mooney did not get a proper chance to say goodbye, but ended his tenure in a sketch with surprise guest Fred Armisen (the ex-boyfriend of host Natasha Lyonne) as the pair jumped out of a window in a “9 to 5″ parody.

Although the final curtain call early Sunday morning did not explicitly acknowledge the departing cast members, the episode was a surprisingly fond walk down memory lane after years of refusing to give a victory lap to the comedians on their way out the door.

McKinnon and Bryant both joined “SNL” in 2012, making them some of the most veteran players in the company. For her work, McKinnon has won two Emmys and survived near constant rumors about her exit for years. She recently starred in Peacock’s scripted “Tiger King” series, “ Joe vs. Carole ,” in which she played Carole Baskin.

Bryant starred for three years in the Michaels-produced “ Shrill .”

Davidson, meanwhile, has possibly the busiest upcoming scheduling, co-creating and starring in “ Bupkis ,” a Peacock series based on his own life. Edie Falco plays his mother. He’s also bound to show up one day on “The Kardashians” as he and reality star Kim get closer and closer with each posed Instagram photo.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Michael Che
Person
Kyle Mooney
Person
Fred Armisen
Person
Lorne Michaels
Person
Natasha Lyonne
Person
Bowen Yang
Person
Carole Baskin
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Edie Falco
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy