ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

In SNL Farewell, Pete Davidson Recalls Infamous Clash With Congressman

By Robert Clarke-Chan
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

“Hello, Colin and Che… and millions of people only watching to see if I bring up Kanye.” That’s how Pete Davidson began his goodbye segment this weekend on Saturday Night Live .

Missing from the show since January to film a movie, no one was surprised when Davidson confirmed his departure from the show via friend and co-writer Dave Sirus’ Instagram.

Davidson came to SNL from the world of stand-up, so it’s natural that both his first and last appearance would be on Weekend Update, where he could be the most himself. His trademark self-deprecation was very much in evidence, as was his willingness to throw SNL cast members past and present under the bus. He related his years-old scuffle with Congressman Dan Crenshaw (and by association, Fox News) to SNL alum Chris Rock getting slapped at the Oscars, which was an unexpected take on a story that only happened in March but already feels like 10 years ago.

Davidson ended with this. “I appreciate SNL always having my back and allowing me to work on myself and grow. And thank you to Lorne [Michaels] for never giving up on me or judging me even when everyone else was, and for believing in me and allowing me to have a place that I can call home with memories that will last a lifetime.”

Davidson has never been a versatile actor — in film and in other TV roles, he’s rarely ventured far beyond the Pete persona — and he stumbled over cue cards even as he read through this farewell. But that’s never been his strength. What came through was his sincerity. We’ve seen a callow 20-year old comedian become a slightly less callow 28-year old comedian before our eyes. He’s made all the dumb mistakes everyone makes, but he’s made them with some of the most well-known names in 21st century American culture, under the watchful eye of journalists and tabloids alike. With a life like that, it stands to reason that the only safe space in the world is Studio 8H.

Elsewhere in this weekend’s season finale, Kate McKinnon said a teary farewell with one last alien abduction sketch, while Aidy Bryant received a goodbye kiss from Bowen Yang and Michael Che at the close of a melancholy “Trend Setters” encore. Kyle Mooney is also reported to be leaving.

How do you think the show will fare without its heavy hitters? Grade the finale below, then light up the comments!

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

SNL's Kate McKinnon Says a Teary Farewell With Final Alien Abduction Sketch — Watch Video

Click here to read the full article. Kate McKinnon signaled the end of her 10-season Saturday Night Live run with a final — and ultimately emotional — take on her oft-abducted Mrs. Rafferty character, in this weekend’s cold open. Appearing alongside fellow three-time alien abductees played by Cecily Strong and guest host Natasha Lyonne, McKinnon’s cigarette-dragging alter ego as usual offered up a verrrry different version of events than the others, having not been gently lifted aboard the UFO by a warm beam of light by instead a giant claw machine. And again, as usual, as the aliens poked and prodded...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

SNL: Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney Leaving After This Weekend's Finale (Report)

Click here to read the full article. SNL‘s ensemble is about to lose a number of key pieces. Four veteran cast members — Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant and Kyle Mooney — are leaving the NBC sketch institution, with this Saturday’s Season 47 finale marking their final episode, our sister site Deadline reports. McKinnon and Bryant are the longest-tenured cast members of the four, with both joining the show in 2012. McKinnon became a breakout star, thanks to impressions of Hillary Clinton, Justin Bieber and Ellen DeGeneres; she earned eight Emmy nominations for best supporting actress in a comedy, winning the...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

SNL: [Spoiler] Crashes Unaired Rap Video Tribute to Lorne Michaels

Click here to read the full article. Apparently, as he was on his way out door at Saturday Night Live this week, Pete Davidson took notice that the sketch comedy series’ longtime boss man, Lorne Michaels, was in a bit of a funk. Luckily — as chronicled in an unaired, pretaped segment (seen below) — guest host Natasha Lyonne was rummaging through Michaels’ trash when she found the script for a music video the EP wrote and had hoped to shoot with Davidson before the musically inclined funny man wrapped his eight-season run. Davidson decided to make his boss’ dream a reality,...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

SNL's Pete Davidson Confirms Exit Ahead of Season 47 Finale

Click here to read the full article. Just hours before its Season 47 finale, Pete Davidson took to Instagram to confirm his upcoming exit from Saturday Night Live. Alongside a video of him hugging Jerrod Carmichael, Davidson posted an emotional statement (from the account of SNL and King of Staten Island writer Dave Sirus) about the eight years he spent performing on the late-night sketch series: Jerrod sent [the video] to me last night and it made me super emotional in the best way. In the video, I had just gotten back from doing my very first update and sketch. It’s crazy to...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Che
Person
Kanye
Person
Aidy Bryant
Person
Kyle Mooney
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Bowen Yang
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Dan Crenshaw
TVLine

Law & Order Recap: Benson Drops By to Help Investigate the Murder of a Cop — Plus, Grade the Season Finale

Click here to read the full article. Law & Order‘s Season 1 finale found Frank working case that hit close to home as both he and Kevin investigated the murder of a fellow police officer. THE CASE | A woman, who was being harassed by some guy, hears shots fired and found a different man bleeding out on the ground. Frank and Kevin arrive, and Frank quickly realizes that the victim was someone he knew — a fellow cop named Jimmy Doyle. Jimmy’s girlfriend, who is Black, had been dating him for three years. The only person who ever harassed her about...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Kellyanne Conway Fears Her Marriage to Anti-Trump Husband Won't Survive: 'Love Comes With Respect'

"I'm very excited to finally tell my story," Kellyanne Conway said Monday during an interview with PEOPLE before the release of her memoir, Here's the Deal, out now. That story begins in a small town in southern New Jersey and follows Conway to Washington D.C., where a hard-earned career as a pollster and political consultant led to historic achievement as the first woman to run a successful presidential campaign when she helped elect Donald Trump in 2016 and served in his White House as senior counselor to the president.
RELATIONSHIPS
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Snl Farewell#Fox News
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Fall TV Schedule 2022: What's on When? And Versus What?

Click here to read the full article. It’s never too early to start planning your viewing habits for the fall TV season, so TVLine as is tradition has compiled a day-by-day, hour-by-hour grid of the primetime schedules for ever– actually, almost every broadcast network. ABC, CBS, NBC and The CW have all unveiled their schedules, as shown below (and detailed at their hyperlinked network names), while Fox announced its programming without providing any day-by-day game plan (yet. Though we took a flyer with one wild guess below!). • NEW programming for the 2022-23 TV season is listed in the color RED. • MIDSEASON LAUNCHES for...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

Chicago Fire Bosses Preview How the Finale's Wedding Forces Casey and Brett to 'Reassess' Their Relationship

Click here to read the full article. Casey and Brett are both back in the Windy City for the big “Stellaride” wedding in this Wednesday’s Chicago Fire season finale (NBC, 9/8c) — but only one of them is likely to stay put in Chi-Town. With another separation looming for the couple, as Casey prepares to go back to Oregon while Brett remains in Chicago, the pair are at a crossroads. And Severide and Stella’s nuptials only intensify the questions Casey and Brett have about their own future. Below, co-showrunners Derek Haas and Andrea Newman talk about bringing back Jesse Spencer, how Casey...
CHICAGO, IL
TVLine

Chicago P.D. Recap: An Explosion Rocks Intelligence — Who Was Injured?

Click here to read the full article. With just two episodes left in Season 9, this week’s Chicago P.D. delivered high-stakes tension as Intelligence closed in on Javier Escano’s operation. Anna had been deep undercover for a while, and the assignment was starting to get to her, especially with Escano growing more paranoid by the day. Noting her concerns, Voight urged Anna to stay focused. Anna kept her cool when Escano nearly caught her gathering evidence in the stash house. The drug kingpin still trusted her, though, and hadn’t suspected that she was working with the police. He then asked for Anna’s help...
CHICAGO, IL
TVLine

TV Ratings: Shark Tank Finale and SmackDown Lead Friday

Click here to read the full article. In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s Shark Tank closed out its season with 3.4 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating, dipping in the demo week to week but tying for the Friday win. Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown (2 mil/0.4) was steady and shared the demo win. Elsewhere, CBS’ Come Dance With Me (2.5 mil/0.2) added some eyeballs … NBC’s The Blacklist (2.6 mil/0.2) was steady… and The CW’s cancelled Charmed (350K/0.1) and Dynasty (210K/0.0) both added a few viewers. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution. More from TVLineCharmed Cancelled After 4 SeasonsTV Ratings: SmackDown Slips But Ties Dateline for Friday Demo WinFriday Ratings: CW Audiences Slip, CBS' Come Dance With Me Opens Low
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Yellowstone Spinoff 1883 to Continue Via Bass Reeves Story at Paramount+

Click here to read the full article. More 1883 is coming to Paramount+ — just not in the way you may have expected. The streamer announced Wednesday that its previously ordered Bass Reeves miniseries will in fact be an 1883 offshoot, officially titled 1883: The Bass Reeves Story. The limited-run project will star Golden Globe nominee David Oyelowo (Selma) as Reeves, a legendary lawman of the Wild West. “Known as the greatest frontier hero in American history, and also believed to be the inspiration for The Lone Ranger, Reeves worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the...
TV SERIES
TVLine

All American: Homecoming Stars Talk Simone's New Enemy, Damon's Surprising Phone Call in Season 1 Finale

Click here to read the full article. At the end of All American: Homecoming‘s freshman season, Simone Hicks found herself right where she was a year ago: getting verbally eviscerated by one Thea Mays. During Monday’s season finale, Thea learned that she’d torn her rotator cuff, potentially as a result of borrowing Simone’s much heavier racket during a recent tennis tournament. The injury will sideline Thea for the rest of the season, clearing a spot for Simone on the team’s Top 6. But the devastation of that setback, paired with Thea’s recent discovery that boyfriend Damon initially liked Simone, led Thea...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

The Simpsons Spoofs Bridgerton in Season Finale Sneak Peek

Click here to read the full article. Bridgerton — sorry, make that Tunnelton — fever hits Springfield in Sunday’s season finale of The Simpsons (Fox, 8/7c). TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of the episode, which finds Marge and her motley crew of gal pals — Sarah Wiggum, Bernice Hibbert, Miss Hoover and Luann Van Houten — collectively foaming at the mouth while bingeing their new streaming addiction. “The Springfield ladies had a marvelous time journeying back to an era when England was filled with eligible young ladies in corsets courted by hot, multiracial dudes with rock-hard abs,” a Lady Whistledown-esque narrator...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Riverdale to End With Season 7 at CW, to Premiere in 2023

Click here to read the full article. Pop’s diner is closing its doors for good: Riverdale will end its run on The CW at the conclusion of its upcoming seventh season, TVLine has learned. “I am a big believer in attempting to give series that have had long runs an appropriate sendoff,” CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz said during an executive call Thursday. “We had a long conversation with [executive producer] Roberto [Aguirre-Sacasa] yesterday, who is thrilled by this news, and we will treat the show in the manner it deserves…. We want to make sure it goes out...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Grey's Recap: Dinner and a Show

Click here to read the full article. It didn’t matter what was on the menu in Thursday’s Grey’s Anatomy. We all knew that when Nick attended a dinner party at Meredith’s, he’d be the main course. Did her new boo survive the grilling from her friends and family? Read on… ‘I DON’T REMEMBER GETTING A WELCOME PARTY’ | As “Stronger Than Hate” began, Maggie and Winston were busy preparing Mer’s house for the big getting-to-know-you dinner. Amelia was helping, too. enjoying some sexytime with Kai. Leaving Grey Sloan, Nick told Mer how much he was relishing being in the same city...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine

44K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy