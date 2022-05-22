Teen fatally shot in head outside Brooklyn NYCHA development

The 18-year-old victim was shot twice in the head in front of the Sheepshead Bay Houses about 10:50 p.m. Saturday, cops said. First responders found the victim sprawled in a crosswalk at Avenue W and Batchelder St. Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS

A teenager was fatally shot in the head outside a Brooklyn NYCHA development, police said Sunday.

The 18-year-old victim was shot twice in the head in front of the Sheepshead Bay Houses about 10:50 p.m. Saturday, cops said. First responders found the victim sprawled in a crosswalk at Avenue W and Batchelder St.

Medics rushed the teen to Coney Island Hospital but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

No arrests have been made.