Teen fatally shot in head outside Brooklyn NYCHA development

By John Annese, New York Daily News
 3 days ago
The 18-year-old victim was shot twice in the head in front of the Sheepshead Bay Houses about 10:50 p.m. Saturday, cops said. First responders found the victim sprawled in a crosswalk at Avenue W and Batchelder St. Theodore Parisienne/New York Daily News/TNS

A teenager was fatally shot in the head outside a Brooklyn NYCHA development, police said Sunday.

The 18-year-old victim was shot twice in the head in front of the Sheepshead Bay Houses about 10:50 p.m. Saturday, cops said. First responders found the victim sprawled in a crosswalk at Avenue W and Batchelder St.

Medics rushed the teen to Coney Island Hospital but he could not be saved. His name was not immediately released.

No arrests have been made.

Adrina Starks
3d ago

My prayers and condolences to the family.. This gun violence needs to stop. It's really getting crazy out here. Everyone be safe wherever you go. 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿

EveryPictureTellsAStory
3d ago

Rest In Peace 🙏🏼.. and Mayor Hollywood is enjoying the nightlife and posing for photographers while our city crumbles to the ground..

Marnell Peacock
3d ago

Sad what happen about the young man. the children of Israel has wax cold and evil has increase more the earth. Judgment is coming to all of us.

