Manhattan, NY

Man dies after falling off jet ski in Manhattan’s Hudson River, girlfriend rescued

By John Annese, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

A man out on a fun date with his girlfriend died Saturday night after the couple toppled their rental jet ski on the Hudson River, police said.

The 23-year-old victim and his 22-year-old girlfriend, both New Yorkers, were taking a jet ski tour run by a company in Hoboken when they toppled into the water about 7:20 p.m. Saturday, police said.

The Hudson’s strong current carried them downstream.

The tour guide helped the woman to a ladder near the Brookfield Place Ferry Terminal in Battery Park City and she climbed to safety, cops said.

Meanwhile, rescuers frantically searched for her boyfriend, whom they eventually found under the ferry terminal, NYPD and FDNY officials said

NYPD divers pulled the man out of the water, but he couldn’t be revived. Cops have not yet released his name.

