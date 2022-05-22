ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CLT City Councilman Malcolm Graham on street renamings, systemic change

Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03OzNE_0fmZX6WF00

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte is one of the fastest-growing cities in America and as the city grows it becomes more racially and ethnically diverse.

Comments / 1

Related
Collin Cunningham

Wednesday in Charlotte: Commissioner Scarborough dies, CMS pitches projects, Meck. Co. tornado and more

Mecklenburg Commissioner Ella Scarborough became Charlotte City Council's first Black member in 1987, representing District 3 until 1993.(Courtesy of Mecklenburg County) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) This Wednesday, May 25 Roundup comes to readers with a heavy heart as we report the death of 75-year-old Mecklenburg County Commissioner Ella Scarborough after battling failing health conditions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Townhomes approved near Stonecrest Shopping Center

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte City Council will allow Hopper Communities to develop 52 townhomes on 6.5 acres at Endhaven and Elm lanes. Hopper Communities needed to secure a rezoning for the property, which was zoned for single-family residential. The city projects the project will generate 355 vehicle trips per...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Developer turning University City hotel into affordable housing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A California-based real estate firm is seeking solutions to the affordable housing crisis in Charlotte by turning a hotel into apartments. Vivo Living announced it will transform a hotel on North Tryon Street into an apartment building with rent that's up to 20% below market value. Vivo currently owns 19 "recycled" hotels across the U.S., including three in North Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

VA visit saves veteran from tornado

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Neighbors in Harrisburg are cleaning up Tuesday after a tornado ripped through Monday afternoon toppling trees and sending them crashing onto homes. The tornado damaged ten homes in the Camelot neighborhood of Harrisburg in Cabarrus County.              “I saw the rain going sideways one direction and then it turned and […]
HARRISBURG, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queen City
Collin Cunningham

Monday in Charlotte: NC politicians banned from Russia, formula and foster families, FC 5-7 and more

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and North Carolina Rep. Alma Adams, both Democrats, will no longer be able to enter Russia over a new ban.(Alex Wong/Getty Images) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotte, and welcome to one of the last weeks of May! Wednesday of next week kicks of June, but before the start of summer, we have stories for Monday, May 23.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBTV

Spencer alderman set called meeting

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - From the Town of Spencer: There shall be a called meeting of the Town of Spencer Board of Aldermen on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. the meeting will be held in the Spencer Town Hall located at 460 S. Salisbury Avenue. The public shall...
HuffPost

The Lithium War Next Door

A lithium mining startup promised to make a rural pocket of North Carolina a clean-energy boomtown. But perceived slights and concerns over water have turned neighbors against the project.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

NC man arrested in state tax case

A Charlotte man was arrested on May 24, 2022, as a result of Wake County Grand Jury indictments for felony tax charges filed by the North Carolina Attorney General’s Office on behalf of the North Carolina Department of Revenue.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy