ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

3 Takeaways From Blues’ 5-2 Loss to Avalanche in Game 3

By Ethan Carter
The Hockey Writers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis Blues lost Game 3 on home ice 5-2 to the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche will now carry a 2-1 series lead heading into Game 4 as the Blues had some major issues hurt them in this battle. Overall, the Blues played a solid game if you...

thehockeywriters.com

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

NHL CONCLUDES LOOK INTO WATER BOTTLE INCIDENT BETWEEN KADRI, BINNINGTON

The Kadri-Binnington water-bottle incident has been closed, as far as the NHL in concerned. St. Louis Blues' goaltender Jordan Binnington was knocked out of game three following a collision in his net that included his own player Calle Rosen, and Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche. It has since been announced Binnington will miss the remainder of the series. While Kadri was doing a post-game interview, he mentioned that Binnington threw a water bottle at him.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Rangers HC Gerard Gallant calls out Hurricanes' 'cheap shot' in Game 3

Gerard Gallant's New York Rangers picked up a 3-1 home win over the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday in a near must-win situation. They still trail in the best-of-seven set 2-1, but they'll have a good chance to even up the series if they can hold home ice in Game 4 on Tuesday.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
ESPN

2022 Stanley Cup playoffs: St. Louis Blues manage anger, keep faith after Jordan Binnington injury

St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn didn't want to talk about Nazem Kadri. He didn't want to talk about Blues goalie Jordan Binnington's collision with the Colorado Avalanche center that forced him out of Saturday's Game 3, and eventually the entire series, with a lower-body injury. About the conjecture that followed the incident regarding Kadri's alleged intent in driving the net, with coach Craig Berube referencing "Kadri's reputation" in assessing the incident.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Avalanche’s Kadri At His Polarizing Best Against Blues

Apart from Brad Marchand and Tom Wilson, few players are as polarizing as the Colorado Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri, who once again stirred up controversy in Game 3 of the team’s second-round series against the St. Louis Blues. With a loose puck up for grabs in front of the Blues’ net, Kadri and Blues defenseman Calle Rosen barrelled towards the goal, with a series-ending injury to goaltender Jordan Binnington the unfortunate result of the ensuing collision in the crease. Each team understandably took opposing views of the incident, with Kadri’s spotted disciplinary history a significant factor in those outside the Avalanche organization unwilling to give him the benefit of the doubt.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks & Devils Could Produce 2022 Offseason Blockbuster

Although the Chicago Blackhawks and New Jersey Devils both missed the playoffs this season, it is clear that they are heading in different directions. The former has officially begun its rebuild, while the latter appears to be nearing the final stages of its own. With this, these two clubs have...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Samuel Girard
Person
David Perron
Person
Jordan Binnington
Person
Pavel Buchnevich
Person
Jordan Kyrou
Person
Josh Manson
Person
Gabriel Landeskog
Person
Ivan Barbashev
Person
Ville Husso
markerzone.com

VIDEO SURFACES SHOWING CALGARY FLAMES TARGETING LEON DRAISAITL'S INJURED ANKLE

Although the team hasn't confirmed it, there have been numerous credible sources who have claimed Edmonton's Leon Draisaitl is currently playing through a high-ankle sprain. He apparently sustained the injury in Game 6 vs. LA. It makes his performance thus far all the more valiant. Video surfaced of a clip...
NHL
markerzone.com

NAZEM KADRI FUELED BY HATERS IN BIG GAME FOUR PERFORMANCE, ESPECIALLY CRAIG BERUBE

When it comes to NHL players that can get a rise out of fans, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche is near the top of the list. Kadri received racist messages and even death threats following game three of the Avs second round series against the St. Louis Blues after being involved in a collision with goaltender Jordan Binnington that knocked the netminder out of the series. Kadri says he fed off that hate going into game four, where he scored a hat trick (and added an assist) in a 6-3 win for Colorado.
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

Canucks’ 2021-22 Player Grades: Hunt, Poolman & Richardson

With the conclusion of the NHL regular season for the Vancouver Canucks, they’ll take some time in the offseason and get ready for the 2022-23 campaign. But as we look back on this past year, we’ll dive in at some of the players and their year-end grades. For today, we’ll focus on: Brad Hunt, Tucker Poolman and Brad Richardson.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blues#Home Games#The Colorado Avalanche
The Hockey Writers

St. Louis Blues vs Colorado Avalanche: 2022 Round 2, Game 4 Preview

The St. Louis Blues will attempt to even their second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night at the Enterprise Center. On Saturday, the Blues fell 5-2 to their Central Division rivals and suffered a series-ending injury on both teams. 2 Storylines: Blues. Binnington Sidelined Rest of Series. The...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Cardinals place Yadier Molina on bereavement list

The St. Louis Cardinals placed catcher Yadier Molina on the bereavement list Monday. The Cardinals called up Ivan Herrera from Triple-A Memphis on Monday in a corresponding roster move. Herrera is expected to be the primary backup to Andrew Knizner while Molina is away from the club. Knizner is starting on Monday against right-hander Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays. Molina will also be ineligible for Tuesday's game against Toronto.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Blues staying confident ahead of Game 4 with ‘unflappable’ Husso

The switch from Jordan Binnington to Ville Husso in goal for the rest of their Second Round series (and possibly beyond) shouldn’t affect the St. Louis Blues like it might other teams. Husso’s teammates are very familiar with his work in net after he started 38 regular-season games and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
St. Louis Blues
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Draft Targets: Jonathan Lekkerimäki

With the 2022 NHL Draft rapidly approaching, it is time to take a deeper look at the top contenders. The Detroit Red Wings have the 8th-overall pick and will be looking to acquire even more young talent, especially defensemen and goal scorers, and Jonathan Lekkerimäki could very well fill that role and meet the expectations that go along with it.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Lightning’s Vasilevskiy is Conn Smythe Favorite Through Round 2

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s 2-0 win to close out their second-round series against the Florida Panthers marks the second straight season that Tampa Bay has knocked their state rivals out of the playoffs. With the sweep, the Lightning now have the luxury of rest, an invaluable privilege for a roster that has played more hockey than any other team over the last three seasons.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ 2022 Draft Targets: Kevin Korchinski

The Detroit Red Wings have snagged defensemen with their first-round draft pick in two of their last three drafts. Selecting Moritz Seider with the sixth overall selection in 2019, and Simon Edvinsson with the sixth selection in the 2021 Draft. They have even filled their prospect pool with some defensive selections in the second rounds in recent drafts such as Shai Buium (36th overall, 2021), William Wallinder (32nd overall, 2020), and a pair of second-round defenseman in 2019 Antti Tuomisto, (35th, 2019) and Albert Johansson (60th, 2019). Because a top-four caliber defenseman is difficult and expensive to find at the NHL level, don’t rule out the chance that Detroit’s general manager Steve Yzerman will go defense once again with the eighth pick in the 2022 Draft if the right player is there. Here is a look at Kevin Korchinski one of the higher upside defensemen that will likely be available when the Red Wings make their first-round selection this summer.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy