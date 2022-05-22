ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ensuring mental and physical care for U.S. military veterans

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Curtis Drafton is the founder of the U.S. Veteran’s Hall of Fame and diligently works to ensure all of those who served our country are getting the physical and mental care they need.

