Boost your cyber defenses with this VPN and NAT firewall bundle

By Stack Commerce
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E8l0R_0fmZVIWm00 Stack Commerce

Cybersecurity threats to individuals and businesses alike are increasing at an alarming rate. According to the 2022 SonicWall Cyber Threat Report , there was a 105 percent surge in ransomware cyberattacks last year, as well as the discovery of over 440,000 new malware variants. At this point, it’s no longer a question of whether or not you should use a VPN, but which .

A virtual private network or VPN essentially works as your shield when you hop online. It establishes an encrypted connection between your computer and the internet, rendering you anonymous and undetected the whole time you’re connected. Numerous options for VPNs are available on the market today, including top-rated ones like Ivacy VPN . For a limited time, you can grab a lifetime subscription to the service for a significant price cut.

Rated 5 out of 5 stars by BestVPNProvider, Ivacy VPN grants you complete internet freedom. It connects you to more than 450 servers in over 100 locations worldwide, so not only will you enjoy total anonymity, but you can also defeat geo-restrictions and access your favorite content. Your connection is protected by powerful 256-bit encryption, and you can even experience uninterrupted P2P file-sharing and blazing fast speeds.

On top of the VPN, this deal also nets you a lifetime subscription to Ivacy’s NAT Firewall, which takes your protection to the next level with a proactive anti-hacking solution. This feature lets you block unrequested inbound traffic, exploits, and bad data packets while you’re connected. There is no additional configuration or software required, and you can protect all of your devices without lifting a finger. You can also conserve address space via port multiplexing and enjoy greater flexibility with load distribution and readdressing.

Be more vigilant online. Protect your data and shut down hackers with the Ivacy VPN: Lifetime Subscription + NAT Firewall, currently on sale for an additional 20 percent off. The bundle normally goes for $1254, but you can get it on sale for $47.99 with the code VPN20 .

Prices subject to change.

Popular Science

Popular Science

