Roxana, IL

Jerry D. Barton

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry D. Barton, 81, passed away at 9:56pm on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at St. Louis University Hospital. He was born on July 24, 1940, in Roxana, the son of the late Percy and Lela (Meador) Barton. He married the former Shirley Ann Carr on February 18, 1961, in South Roxana,...

Steven Nicholas Janssen

Steven Nicolas Janssen, 20, passed away May 10, 2022 of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Springfield, MO. Born March 2, 2002 in Alton, he was the son of Amy Bodenstab of Edwardsville and Steven Janssen of Godfrey. Known by many as "Big Tex", he was a great friend...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Dawn Michelle Phillips

Dawn Michelle Phillips, 57, died April 30, 2022 at AdventHealth in Celebration, FL. Born August 7, 1964 in Alton, she was the daughter of Floyd E. and Barbara (Miles) Eby. Mrs. Phillips was a home health aide. She enjoyed camping, shopping and going to the beach and she loved her nieces and nephews. On June 28, 2004 she married Robert Clarence Phillips Jr. in East Alton. He survives. Also surviving is a son, Chance Edwards of East Alton, two brothers, Mark Burns of Cottage Hills, and Troy Eby (Yvonne) of Edwardsville, four sisters, Jackie King (Keith) of Selma, AL, Billie Hoxsie (Rob) of Elsah, Lawana Hunciker of Cottage Hills, and Tammy Clendenny (Devin) of Cottage Hills, her best friend, Brenda Rutz of Collinsville and her faithful companion, Joey. A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
Larry T. Montgomery

Larry T. Montgomery 81, died at 1:40 AM Friday May 20, 2022 of Myelodysplastic Syndrome. Larry was born March 27, 1941 in Princeton, Indiana. He was the son of the late John T and Georgia Mae Oskins Montgomery. Larry graduated from Princeton High School in 1959 where he played basketball and baseball. He attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale on a baseball scholarship, and graduated with a Bachelors Degrees in Education. He then went on to receive a Masters Degree in Education from Northeast Missouri State (Truman State) in 1972. Larry taught history and economics at Alton High School where he also coached baseball and soccer. He served as Assistant Principal for 5 years before retiring in 1994. He was a past member of the Optimist Club and had also served on the board for Senior Services Plus. Larry coached both his son and daughter in baseball and softball for the Khoury League. He also coached a select soccer team for his son. Larry was happiest when he was around friends, and especially family. He attended all his grandchildren’s sporting events and plays, from peewee games throughout college. Larry married his high school sweetheart Marilyn J. Alvis on September 22, 1963. Along with his wife of 58 years, he is survived by his daughter Cynthia File of Alton, son Christopher (Natalie) Montgomery of East Alton, six grandchildren; John “JT” (Taylor) File, Jacob File, Joey File, Treyton Edwards, Andrew Montgomery, and Ivy Montgomery, and a great granddaughter Blake Madison File. Also surviving is his nephew BJ Bishop of Florida; brothers and sister in law, John and Ann Dunn of Indiana, Eugene and Melinda Dunn of Indiana. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, sister Linda Bishop, nephew Charlie Davis, and brother and sister-in-law Frank and Judy Alvis. There will be no funeral, but a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Memorials can be made to St. Louis Children’s Hospital - Stroke and Cerebrovascular Program at support.stlouischildrens.org. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
Adam T. Rhodes

Adam T. Rhodes, 34, passed away at 6:23pm on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at St. John’s Mercy Hospital. He was born on October 10, 1987, in Alton, the son of Randon and Christine (Lewis) Rhodes. Survivors include his father and step – mom: Randon and Linda Rhodes of Wood River, his mom and step – dad: Christine and Paul Hoover of Bethalto, a sister and brother in law: Laura and William Higgins of Moberly, Missouri, two nieces: Kennedy and Claire, his maternal grandparents: Charles and Alice Lewis of Alton, three step sisters, two step brothers, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
ALTON, IL
Linda D. Wineinger

Linda D. Wineinger, 81, of Wood River, IL passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 12:52 am with her family by her side. She was born December 24, 1940, the daughter of Russel and Margaret (Trokey) White. On July 2, 1960, Linda married Kenneth Wineinger in Potosi, Missouri. He preceded her in death on February 5, 2017.
WOOD RIVER, IL
Michael L. Byers

He was born on November 23, 1943, in Vincennes, IN the son of Adolph J. and Aline E. (Borden) Byers. On September 26, 1969, Michael married Patricia A. Ashby. She preceded him in death on November 26, 2010. Michael served his country in the United States Marines and was a...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Dale Fensterman

East Alton—Dale Fensterman, 70, passed away after a lengthy illness on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. His family was by his side. Dale was born in Alton, IL, the son of Lillian and Carl Fensterman. He graduated in 1970 from Marquette High School. He married the former Cindy Grob on Dec. 22, 1978.
ALTON, IL
Max Legate

Max Legate, 68 of Marissa, Illinois and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at his home in Marissa. Max was born on May 27, 1953 in Racine, WI; the son of the late Maxwell Buford and Juanita Lucille (Fresen) Legate. Max was an operator for Granite City Steel for over 35 years and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Max loved to stay active and was known as a very competitive bowler, bowling 17 plus 300 games. He enjoyed being outside playing golf, riding his Harley, hunting and was and expert sharpshooter. He was active in the Granite City community, coaching the Granite City Warriors Hockey team and when he was out and about Max never met a stranger. His friends and family knew him as a man that had a heart of gold and would do anything to help someone. Most of all Max loved his family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
GRANITE CITY, IL
James Allen Cross

James Allen Cross, 62, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 at his home. He was born on January 13, 1960 in Alton, IL the son of Conrad “Corky” and Helen (Savage) Cross. James met his life partner and wife Melinda Andrus-Cross in 1980. They were together for 37 years until her death in 2017.
ALTON, IL
Barbara Ann Knight

71-year-old Barbara Ann Knight was born July 21,1950 in Alton, IL. Barbara entered eternal rest on May 19,2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Visitation service will convene Saturday June 4, 2022, 10 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. located at Bread of Life Fellowship Church. Services entrusted...
ALTON, IL
John Alvin Lucker

John Alvin Lucker, 70, of Brighton, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at River Crossing of Alton. He was born on August 25, 1951, in Alton, to the late Alvin and June (Hubner) Lucker. John retired from Schnucks as a custodian. He is survived by three brothers, Jim (Karen)...
BRIGHTON, IL
Several tornadoes hit STL region last week

The National Weather Service in St. Louis wrapped up its investigation into last Thursday’s severe weather outbreak and says there were a total of eight tornadoes that hit the region. Five were in Missouri and three in Illinois, including the strongest that struck parts of Breese and Greenville. That...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Madison man charged in Granite City murder

A Madison man is being held in connection with a Saturday night murder in Granite City. Investigators say 48-year-old Corey C. Ayers of Granite City died of his injuries. 44-year-old Sean L. Bennett of the 1600 Block of Wayne Lanter is charged in his death. The call came in to...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Youth baseball & softball begins in Alton

The Alton Park & Recreation Department is gearing up for a busy summer, and it appears the fields at Gordon Moore Park will remain a busy place. Participation in youth baseball and softball continues to move in the right direction following the pandemic lull, according to the head of the department.
ALTON, IL
COVID uptick in Madison County

Health officials are still asking residents to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated against COVID-19 as cases rise around Madison County. Whether you’ve not been vaccinated or are eligible for a second booster shot, the head of the Madison County Health Department says there is plenty of vaccine available.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Madison County TRIAD, Health Dept

Your browser does not support the audio element. Toni Corona from the Madison County Health Department and Capt. Kris Tharp join the show to talk about the department and helping older adults.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Suspect identified in Carlinville hit and run

A 19-year-old Carlinville man has turned himself in to police in connection with the fatal hit and run in Carlinville Saturday morning. Carlinville Police have identified the man as Jeffrey Nejmanowski. He is being held in the Macoupin County Jail pending the filing of formal charges for leaving the scene/failure to report death or serious injury within ½ hour.
CARLINVILLE, IL
Godfrey buildings deteriorating, who should pay the demo cost?

Two buildings along Godfrey Road need to be torn down, according to a couple of village officials. The two structures are on the former Halloran Auto Sales property, which was recently sold to a developer. The big picture includes the extension of Stamper Lane into the property to allow access to new retail establishments.
GODFREY, IL
Grafton approves new taxing forms

Overnight stays in Grafton are quite popular, and the city wants to make sure it’s getting it’s cut of taxes from the industry. With the advent of online booking agencies, the thought is some tax money is not being collected, so the city has updated its taxing forms.
GRAFTON, IL

