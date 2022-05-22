ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Robert E. Lyons

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert E. Lyons, 92, died at 7:35PM on Friday, May 20, 2022, at his home in Godfrey, IL. Born in Alton, IL May 16, 1930, son of Earl and Margaret (Lucker) Lyons. He graduated from S.S. Peter and Paul Grade School in 1944 and Marquette Catholic High School in 1948. He...

Larry T. Montgomery

Larry T. Montgomery 81, died at 1:40 AM Friday May 20, 2022 of Myelodysplastic Syndrome. Larry was born March 27, 1941 in Princeton, Indiana. He was the son of the late John T and Georgia Mae Oskins Montgomery. Larry graduated from Princeton High School in 1959 where he played basketball and baseball. He attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale on a baseball scholarship, and graduated with a Bachelors Degrees in Education. He then went on to receive a Masters Degree in Education from Northeast Missouri State (Truman State) in 1972. Larry taught history and economics at Alton High School where he also coached baseball and soccer. He served as Assistant Principal for 5 years before retiring in 1994. He was a past member of the Optimist Club and had also served on the board for Senior Services Plus. Larry coached both his son and daughter in baseball and softball for the Khoury League. He also coached a select soccer team for his son. Larry was happiest when he was around friends, and especially family. He attended all his grandchildren’s sporting events and plays, from peewee games throughout college. Larry married his high school sweetheart Marilyn J. Alvis on September 22, 1963. Along with his wife of 58 years, he is survived by his daughter Cynthia File of Alton, son Christopher (Natalie) Montgomery of East Alton, six grandchildren; John “JT” (Taylor) File, Jacob File, Joey File, Treyton Edwards, Andrew Montgomery, and Ivy Montgomery, and a great granddaughter Blake Madison File. Also surviving is his nephew BJ Bishop of Florida; brothers and sister in law, John and Ann Dunn of Indiana, Eugene and Melinda Dunn of Indiana. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, sister Linda Bishop, nephew Charlie Davis, and brother and sister-in-law Frank and Judy Alvis. There will be no funeral, but a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Memorials can be made to St. Louis Children’s Hospital - Stroke and Cerebrovascular Program at support.stlouischildrens.org. Gent Funeral Home in Alton is in charge of arrangements. Online guestbook and information may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
Adam T. Rhodes

Adam T. Rhodes, 34, passed away at 6:23pm on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at St. John’s Mercy Hospital. He was born on October 10, 1987, in Alton, the son of Randon and Christine (Lewis) Rhodes. Survivors include his father and step – mom: Randon and Linda Rhodes of Wood River, his mom and step – dad: Christine and Paul Hoover of Bethalto, a sister and brother in law: Laura and William Higgins of Moberly, Missouri, two nieces: Kennedy and Claire, his maternal grandparents: Charles and Alice Lewis of Alton, three step sisters, two step brothers, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
ALTON, IL
Barbara Ann Knight

71-year-old Barbara Ann Knight was born July 21,1950 in Alton, IL. Barbara entered eternal rest on May 19,2022, surrounded by her loved ones. Visitation service will convene Saturday June 4, 2022, 10 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. located at Bread of Life Fellowship Church. Services entrusted...
ALTON, IL
Michael L. Byers

He was born on November 23, 1943, in Vincennes, IN the son of Adolph J. and Aline E. (Borden) Byers. On September 26, 1969, Michael married Patricia A. Ashby. She preceded him in death on November 26, 2010. Michael served his country in the United States Marines and was a...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Linda D. Wineinger

Linda D. Wineinger, 81, of Wood River, IL passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 12:52 am with her family by her side. She was born December 24, 1940, the daughter of Russel and Margaret (Trokey) White. On July 2, 1960, Linda married Kenneth Wineinger in Potosi, Missouri. He preceded her in death on February 5, 2017.
WOOD RIVER, IL
Max Legate

Max Legate, 68 of Marissa, Illinois and formerly of Granite City, Illinois passed away on Monday, May 2, 2022 at his home in Marissa. Max was born on May 27, 1953 in Racine, WI; the son of the late Maxwell Buford and Juanita Lucille (Fresen) Legate. Max was an operator for Granite City Steel for over 35 years and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Max loved to stay active and was known as a very competitive bowler, bowling 17 plus 300 games. He enjoyed being outside playing golf, riding his Harley, hunting and was and expert sharpshooter. He was active in the Granite City community, coaching the Granite City Warriors Hockey team and when he was out and about Max never met a stranger. His friends and family knew him as a man that had a heart of gold and would do anything to help someone. Most of all Max loved his family and will be remembered for all the special times they shared together.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Steven Nicholas Janssen

Steven Nicolas Janssen, 20, passed away May 10, 2022 of injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Springfield, MO. Born March 2, 2002 in Alton, he was the son of Amy Bodenstab of Edwardsville and Steven Janssen of Godfrey. Known by many as "Big Tex", he was a great friend...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Katherine E. Legate

Katherine E. Legate, 69, of Marissa, Illinois passed away at 4:17 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O’Fallon, Illinois. She was born July 5, 2022 in Granite City, a daughter of Bonnie (Lyerla) Bridges of Madison and the late William Bridges. She married Max Legate on August 31, 1974 and he passed away on May 2, 2022. She had worked as a supervisor with distribution for Hershey. She loved cooking and baking and was always ready to entertain and feed family and friends. She was an avid St. Louis Blues Hockey fan, loved photography and taking pictures and had a love of nature and was always watching her hummingbirds and other birds around. Holidays were her time to shing, always ready to decorate, dressing for the occasion and thoroughly loved Christmas time festivities and holiday music. She cherished her family and will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. In addition to her beloved mother, she is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Misty and David Scott of Granite City; a son and daughter-in-law, Derek and Rhonda Legate of Granite City; grandchildren, Jared Lewis and fiancé, Bailey Hardy of Granite City, Darian and wife, Kaylin Glenn of Granite City, Tommy and wife, Lauren Schmidt of Dorsey, Cody Schmidt of Granite City, Emily Scott of Troy and Dylan Scott of Granite City; two great grandchildren, Jack Glenn and Caroline Schmidt; two sisters, Treva and husband, John Carpenter of Madison and Gale Davis of Madison; two brothers, Dale and wife, Carole Bridges of Maryville and Kenny and wife, Linda Harris of Salem, Missouri; nieces; nephews; other extended family and many friends. In addition to her beloved husband of 48 years and father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Theresa Bridges. In celebration of Katherine’s life, the family is planning a gathering at the Granite City Elks Lodge #1063, 4801 Maryville Road in Granite City on Sunday, May 29, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Irwin Chapel of Granite City in charge of arrangements. www.irwinchapel.com.
GRANITE CITY, IL
John Alvin Lucker

John Alvin Lucker, 70, of Brighton, passed away on Friday, May 20, 2022, at River Crossing of Alton. He was born on August 25, 1951, in Alton, to the late Alvin and June (Hubner) Lucker. John retired from Schnucks as a custodian. He is survived by three brothers, Jim (Karen)...
BRIGHTON, IL
Patrick Coburn

Patrick Coburn, 81, of Chicago, and a native of Madison County, Ill., passed away peacefully May 18,2022. He spent his entire newspaper career at The State Journal- Register and the Illinois State Register, a predecessor to Springfield’s current daily newspaper. He used the practical skills learned at Eastern Illinois...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Juneteenth Celebration June 18 in Alton

For the 31st time, Alton Residents will commemorate the anniversary of end of slavery in the United States on Saturday, June 18 at James Killion Park at Salu during the annual Juneteenth celebration. While slavery has been gone for generations in the United States, Juneteenth is a commemoration of the message of the end of slavery being delivered to the final group of slaves in Texas in June of 1865.
Youth baseball & softball begins in Alton

The Alton Park & Recreation Department is gearing up for a busy summer, and it appears the fields at Gordon Moore Park will remain a busy place. Participation in youth baseball and softball continues to move in the right direction following the pandemic lull, according to the head of the department.
ALTON, IL
Madison man charged in Granite City murder

A Madison man is being held in connection with a Saturday night murder in Granite City. Investigators say 48-year-old Corey C. Ayers of Granite City died of his injuries. 44-year-old Sean L. Bennett of the 1600 Block of Wayne Lanter is charged in his death. The call came in to...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Several tornadoes hit STL region last week

The National Weather Service in St. Louis wrapped up its investigation into last Thursday’s severe weather outbreak and says there were a total of eight tornadoes that hit the region. Five were in Missouri and three in Illinois, including the strongest that struck parts of Breese and Greenville. That...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Prep track roundup - girls @ state, boys @ sectionals

-0- The boys state track meet will be held later this week at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. The dates for the state meet - May 26-28 (THU-SAT). The boys track sectionals were held last week. State qualifiers included:. * Class 3A. Simon McClain (Alton) - 300 hurdles. Class 3A...
ALTON, IL
COVID uptick in Madison County

Health officials are still asking residents to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated against COVID-19 as cases rise around Madison County. Whether you’ve not been vaccinated or are eligible for a second booster shot, the head of the Madison County Health Department says there is plenty of vaccine available.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Madison County TRIAD, Health Dept

Your browser does not support the audio element. Toni Corona from the Madison County Health Department and Capt. Kris Tharp join the show to talk about the department and helping older adults.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Godfrey buildings deteriorating, who should pay the demo cost?

Two buildings along Godfrey Road need to be torn down, according to a couple of village officials. The two structures are on the former Halloran Auto Sales property, which was recently sold to a developer. The big picture includes the extension of Stamper Lane into the property to allow access to new retail establishments.
GODFREY, IL
Suspect identified in Carlinville hit and run

A 19-year-old Carlinville man has turned himself in to police in connection with the fatal hit and run in Carlinville Saturday morning. Carlinville Police have identified the man as Jeffrey Nejmanowski. He is being held in the Macoupin County Jail pending the filing of formal charges for leaving the scene/failure to report death or serious injury within ½ hour.
CARLINVILLE, IL

