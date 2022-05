A Villager who claimed he drank two beers was arrested on a drunk driving charge after hitting a parked car. Michael Dean Edwards, 69, of the Village of Pinellas, had been driving a red Toyota Tacoma at abut 4 p.m. Monday when he backed into a white Chevy truck at about 4 p.m. Monday in the parking lot at KB Landscape Supply Inc., according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

WILDWOOD, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO