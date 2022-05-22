ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drayton, ND

Drayton fatal head-on crash

By Ashley Jung
740thefan.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDRAYTON, N.D. (KFGO) – A man is dead after a fatal head-on crash west of Drayton Friday evening. The...

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
valleynewslive.com

Fosston man seriously injured in crash in Mahnomen County

MAHNOMEN CO., Minn. (Valley News Live) - A two-vehicle crash in Mahnomen County has left a Fosston man with serious injuries. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 59 and 150th Street, just before 5 p.m. Monday evening. Authorities say two pickups were traveling south on the highway when...
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN
trfradio.com

Serious Injuries Reported Following HWY 59 Accident

One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident yesterday north of Mahnomen. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Ordell Duane Curfman, (74) of Fosston was injured when the southbound 1999 Ford F150 he was driving collided with a southbound 2022 Ram 3500 Pickup driven by Whitney Jean Reed, (26) of Solway.
MAHNOMEN, MN
740thefan.com

‘Unattended death’ under investigation in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Grand Forks Police are investigating the death of a male found unresponsive Tues. morning in a residence in the 1200 block of North 39th Street. Officers responded to a 911 call around 9:50. Police say the death was not the result of a medical...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Authorities investigating man found dead in Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Authorities in Grand Forks are investigating after responding to a report of an unresponsive man in a residence. Shortly after, they determined he was dead. On May 24th, Grand Forks Police responded to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive male in the 1200 block...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Drayton, ND
City
Williston, ND
City
Grand Forks, ND
Williston, ND
Accidents
Williston, ND
Crime & Safety
740thefan.com

Devils Lake area farmer dies, struck in head by chain

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. – Ramsey County Sheriff Steve Nelson says a 53-year-old Devils Lake man died when he was struck in the head by a chain after his tractor got stuck last Thursday near Penn. Nelson says a second person was attempting to pull Stacy Janzen’s tractor out when...
valleynewslive.com

Man arrested following burglary report in Grygla, MN

GRYGLA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrested and authorities are searching for other suspects following a reported burglary. The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department says it responded to a reported burglary in progress on Saturday, May 21 to an outbuilding along Hwy. 89 near Grygla. Authorities...
GRYGLA, MN
Crookston Daily Times

Crookston Police Department accident report

An accident was reported on May 17 at 3:17 p.m. on North Main Street and West 2nd Street when a 2016 Chrysler 300C, driven by Lourdes Holmes of Fertile, was stopped at the southbound stop light on North Main and 2nd St. when a 2011 Ford Edge, driven by Frances Waters of Crookston, struck their vehicle.
CROOKSTON, MN
trfradio.com

TRF MAN CITED FOR ASSAULT FOLLOWING PARKING LOT INCIDENT

An area man has been cited for assault following an incident at Walmart in Thief River Falls. Afton Michael Benoit (18) was cited for assault when a caller reported the incident to police just before 4pm Friday, saying the assault took place by his vehicle while he was in the parking lot with his kid.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Two Miles#Traffic Accident#Altru Hospital
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- MAY 23, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston made the following arrests. Octavio Rodriguez, 41, of Crookston, for Refusing to be sworn as a Witness or Answer Interrogatory. Arleasher Gardner Brewer, 39, of Grand Forks, for Driver Violation- Uninsured Vehicle. The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls over...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Two-vehicle crash near Drayton leaves one dead, another seriously injured

(Drayton, ND) -- One man is dead and another is injured following a head-on crash two miles west of Drayton. The Pembina County Sheriff's Office says both vehicles were traveling on ND Highway 66 around 7:45 p.m. on Friday. That is when the driver of the westbound 2008 Ford Expedition crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a 2010 Jeep Wrangler head-on. The Ford Expedition came to rest in the north ditch, with the Jeep Wrangler stopping in the south ditch.
DRAYTON, ND
trfradio.com

Terroristic Threats Charge Pending for TRF Woman

Charges are pending for a Thief River Falls area woman is accused of making terroristic threats. Meranda Kae Lindgren (32) allegedly made threats to kids playing in a cul-de-sac. Police respond to the call just after 3pm Friday at Meadowlark Court. Lindgren is currently in custody at the Pennington County...
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
740thefan.com

State and Federal agencies traveling through northwest Minnesota to determine damage from recent flooding

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KFGO) – FEMA and the State Department of Public Safety Homeland Security are conducting preliminary surveys of recent storm damage in northwest Minnesota. The teams are traveling through Pennington, Polk, and Red Lake counties Tuesday to determine if the damage exceeds local and state resources and to estimate repair costs.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
valleynewslive.com

Grafton high school coach facing felony charge

GRAFTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Brent Baldwin, of St. Thomas, ND, is facing multiple charges stemming from an incident on Thursday, May 12th, including a felony. Baldwin is the Assistant Coach for Grafton High School’s boys’ basketball team. The 51-year-old faces a felony charge of ‘Theft-Take-$1,000-$10,000′ as...
rjbroadcasting.com

New Bluegill Restrictions on Area Lakes

Detroit Lakes, MN — A reminder to anglers who are seeking to catch panfish on Minnesota lakes: There are a number of area lakes with new Bluegill bag limit reductions. The reductions are part of the state’s new Quality Bluegill Initiative to increase the size of bluegill in the fisheries. Throughout the state, there are 52 new bodies of water impacted this year, but added to the list locally include Island Lake in Becker County, Sand or Stump Lake in Becker County, Turtle Lake in Becker County, and Lake Sarah in Polk County, according to Detroit Lakes Area Fisheries Supervisor Nathan Olson.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
valleynewslive.com

Manslaughter charges filed against driver accused of causing 8-vehicle crash near Grand Forks last summer

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is facing up to 10 years in prison for causing a large crash last July on Highway 2 near Grand Forks. 55-year-old Steven Piechowski is now charged in Grand Forks County Court with manslaughter, three felony counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and two misdemeanor counts of assault and simple assault.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Schroeder Middle School repair bill hits $3.4 million

With an emergency declaration in place the Grand Forks School Board agreed last night (Monday) to move ahead with addressing structural re-pairs at Schroeder Middle School. Heavy rains and snow in April are being blamed for damaging roof truss-es over parts of the structure that date back to 1960. The bulk of the damage involves the Family Consumer Sciences lab…classroom… and conference room.
GRAND FORKS, ND
wdayradionow.com

Grand Forks Bar and Grill closing due to staffing shortages

(Grand Forks, ND) -- A Grand Forks bar and grill is now closed due to staffing shortages. Wild Bill's Sports Saloon owners posted recently on restaurant's website that it would be shutting down for good because it doesn't have enough workers to provide food or services to guests. The post says they hope to find a local owner to take over the business.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF council reviews Memorial Village Project

The Grand Forks council is expected to approve a development agreement for the Memorial Village project in two weeks. The council received an update on the plans last night (Monday). The five story building will sit on the site of the former Memorial Stadium. The first floor will consist of...
GRAND FORKS, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Detroit Lakes Native and Husband Appear on Dr. Phil Show

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes native who found herself without wedding photos after Glasser Images’ abrupt closure was finally able to receive her wedding photos thanks to Dr. Phil. Brianne, a native of Detroit Lakes and her husband Bryce O’Neill now of Grand Forks, ND appeared...
DETROIT LAKES, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy