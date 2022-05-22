Drayton fatal head-on crash

Detroit Lakes, MN — A reminder to anglers who are seeking to catch panfish on Minnesota lakes: There are a number of area lakes with new Bluegill bag limit reductions. The reductions are part of the state’s new Quality Bluegill Initiative to increase the size of bluegill in the fisheries. Throughout the state, there are 52 new bodies of water impacted this year, but added to the list locally include Island Lake in Becker County, Sand or Stump Lake in Becker County, Turtle Lake in Becker County, and Lake Sarah in Polk County, according to Detroit Lakes Area Fisheries Supervisor Nathan Olson.

