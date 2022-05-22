ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

See the 10 cheapest, most expensive US airports to fly from

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xzsZZ_0fmZS2fS00

(NEXSTAR) – When it comes to air travel within the U.S., your ticket might get cheaper just based on where you depart from.

Data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation show the average cost of a domestic flight departing from 45 of the nation’s busiest airports – valuable information in 2022 as airplane ticket costs continue to march higher.

In April, airfares soared a record 18.6%, the largest monthly increase since record-keeping began in 1963. And hotel prices jumped 1.7% from March to April.

Alaska Airlines announces $49 flight subscription service

Southwest Airlines said last month that it foresees much higher revenue and profits this year as Americans flood airports after having postponed travel for two years. Southwest said its average fare soared 32% in the first three months of the year from the same period last year.

When it comes to the cheapest average fare, it pays to fly out of Florida. Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, took the top spot with an average cost of $233.36. Orlando International Airport came in second, at $241.01. Miami International ($236.76) and Tampa International (270.88) rounded out the top five after Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas ($247.53).

Fares are based on the total ticket value, including the price set by the airlines as well as any taxes and fees charged by an outside entity at purchase. The cost doesn’t include the price of optional services, such as baggage fees or frequent flyer and excludes any frequent-flyer or “zero” fares.

Based on the latest available data from the last quarter of 2021, these are the 10 cheapest airports:

Rank Airport State Avg. airfare
1 Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport FL $233.36
2 Orlando International Airport FL $241.01
3 Harry Reid International Airport NV $247.53
4 Miami International Airport FL $236.76
5 Tampa International Airport FL $270.88
6 Chicago Midway Airport IL $271.84
7 Dallas Love Field TX $278.31
8 Oakland International Airport CA $279.15
9 New Orleans International Airport LA $281.04
10 LaGuardia Airport NY $289.65
(Bureau of Transportation Statistics)

The top three most expensive airports to fly from are Dulles International Airport in Washington D.C. ($408.08), followed by San Francisco International Airport ($400.66) and Detroit Metro Airport ($364).

Rank Airport State Avg. airfare
1 Dulles International Airport DC $408.08
2 San Francisco International Airport CA $400.66
3 Detroit Metro Airport MI $366.33
4 Portland International Airport OR $364.40
5 John F. Kennedy International Airport NY $360.94
6 Charlotte/Douglas International Airport NC $356.60
7 Salt Lake City International Airport UT $356.30
8 San Diego International Airport CA $352.58
9 Los Angeles International Airport CA $350.25
10 Boston Logan International Airport MA $347.43
(Bureau of Transportation Statistics)

While it certainly isn’t always practical to change one’s departure airport, for those who are lucky enough to have multiple airports to choose from a little planning might save a substantial amount of cash.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
KGET

Co-defendant in ‘Bakersfield 3’ case sentenced to prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who provided crucial evidence leading to the arrest of Matthew Queen in the “Bakersfield 3” case was sentenced Monday to four years in prison. Matthew Tyler Vandecasteele, 35, last year pleaded no contest to false imprisonment with violence, possession of a firearm by a felon and an accessory charge […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Business owner and sons accused of zip-tying, assaulting alleged thief

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The owner of a local business allegedly zip-tied a suspected thief and he and his two sons beat the man over a 45-minute period, inflicting “severe injuries,” according to sheriff’s officials. John David Sparks, 50, Brenden Sparks, 23, and Trenton Sparks, 20, pleaded not guilty Monday to felony assault and false […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Reid
KGET

Man arrested for roommate’s murder after suspicious death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Oildale. Deputies responded to a call at the 3600 block of Pine Meadow Drive on Friday just after 2:00 a.m. When they arrived, deputies found a dead woman with trauma to her upper body. Deputies declared her death suspicious and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

1 dead in east Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died following a shooting Saturday morning in east Bakersfield near Mercado Latino. Emergency crews were called to the area of Harold Way and Chamberlain Avenue at around 11 a.m. for a victim of a shooting. Deputies at the scene said one person was taken to a hospital where […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man killed in shooting near Mercado Latino identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man who was killed in a shooting last Saturday in east Bakersfield near Mercado Latino. Israel Ramirez, 30, of Bakersfield, was shot at the northwest corner of Chamberlin Avenue and Harold Way at approximately 10:53 a.m. He was transported to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laguardia Airport#International Airports#Southwest Airlines#Americans#Miami International#Tampa International
KGET

Police: Man opens fire, injures 2 after being denied entry to reception

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man fired gunshots that wounded two men after being denied entry to the Pelezzio Reception Venue early Sunday when he refused to allow security to pat him down, police said. The gunman has not been identified, police said. The wounded men suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. The shooting happened around […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Victim of deadly Hwy 58 shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office released the name of the man shot and killed while driving on Highway 58 earlier this month. On May 5, Daniell Mykal Williams, 24, of Bakersfield, was driving in the eastbound lanes of Highway 58 just west of the MLK Jr. Boulevard exit at around 6:30 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 gang members arrested, charged with attempted murder of peace officer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Monday, officers with the Bakersfield Police Department arrested two after a vehicle code violation stop turned into a car and foot chase. Officers tried to stop the vehicle near Planz Road and Sandra Drive around 9:30 p.m. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Armando Chavez, 20, did not stop […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Air Travel
KGET

BPD looking for missing teen last seen Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing teen. Jeremiah Nicholas Flores, 14, was last seen in the 4100 block of Columbus Street on May 21. He is considered at risk because he has no prior history of running away. Flores is described as Hispanic, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

3-year-old girl is the third child this year to die in accidental drowning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the third time this year, the Kern County Coroner’s Office is reporting a child has died in an accidental drowning. Two-year-old Liliana Liset Ortiz was found unresponsive in a backyard swimming pool on April 16. The incident happened on Landsdowne Street off Wible and Hosking Roads in southwest Bakersfield. Ortiz […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Fire looking for three suspected arsonists

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying three suspects wanted for arson. The suspects were last seen lighting a car on fire at the corner of East Brundage and Kincaid Street on April 26. They left the crime scene in a silver 2004 Ford Expedition with […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy