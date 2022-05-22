ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas ordered to pay $63 million to former pizza magnate

By Knss Staff
The Kansas Supreme Court has ordered the state to pay more than $63 million to settle a 16-year tax dispute with former pizza magnate Gene Bicknell.

The court ruled on Friday that Bicknell was a Florida resident in 2005 and 2006, when he sold NPC International, which at the time was the largest owner of Pizza Huts in the world. State officials argued that Bicknell, a longtime resident of Pittsburg, was a Kansas resident when he sold the company, which would have meant millions in sales tax revenue for the state.

In 2020, Bicknell said Kansas owed him $63 million — his original tax bill plus interest.

