Cass County deputies citing speed as a factor in single vehicle crash

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Battle Creek Police Department has placed Lt. Jim Martens on administrative leave, after he was involved in an off-duty car crash outside the city Sunday. In a news release Tuesday, city officials said the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash...
BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Branch County on Friday, May 20. The crash between an SUV and pickup truck happened on Gilead Lake Road and Sikorski Road about 5:35 p.m., according to Michigan State Police. The SUV was traveling east on...
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Shortly before 7:30 P.M. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 6300 block of County Road 5 where a 17-year-old male from Garrett was traveling northbound and lost control. The teen then ran off the roadway, striking a utility pole with the driver-side front fender. The teen’s vehicle continued and struck a wire fence belonging to a residence in the area, eventually coming to rest facing southwest in the wire fence. The driver, along with two passengers were able to exit the vehicle safely as they were all wearing seatbelts. All three suffered minor injuries, but refused medical treatment at the scene.
BETHEL TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB/WNWN) – The Michigan State Police have released the name of the person killed in a Branch County crash late Friday afternoon. Laurie Bradley of Bath was a passenger in a pickup truck that was struck by a SUV at the intersection of Gilead Lake and Sikorski Roads at about 5:35 p.m..
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - – On Sunday May 22, 2022, at 1:00 a.m., the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a report of a serious bodily injury crash at the intersection of Franklin Street and Westwind Drive. According to the police, a Toyota Corolla stopped on Franklin St....
BERRIEN COUNTY, Ind. – A Benton Harbor man was arrested after he allegedly escaped police and crashed into a bank on Friday, according to the probable cause affidavit. At 3 p.m. on May 20, Michigan State Police troopers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation at a gas station on Niles Avenue.
KINDERHOOK TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A report of suspicious activity in Kinderhook Township early Tuesday morning led the Michigan State Police to find a pickup truck and a utility trailer that had both been stolen. Troopers were dispatched to the area of Copeland Road and Cades Cove Lane at...
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The Cassopolis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dailey Road and Pine Lake Street in Jefferson Township on Sunday around 9:40 a.m. Initial reports indicate that 71-year-old Cassopolis resident, Elizabeth Csakany, was traveling East on Pine...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department says one of three stolen vehicles that were taken over the weekend from Express Auto on West Dickman Road in Springfield has been recovered. The Sheriff’s Department says at least three subjects arrived at Express Auto shortly after...
In LaPorte County, sheriffs police on their Facebook page say, “thanks for the assist, pup!”. Deputies say they responded Friday afternoon to assist in finding a missing and endangered adult female and her canine, and the dog appeared then quickly darted off to an area behind the residence. Deputies continued to search and spotted the dog running and periodically stopping and looking back to make sure police were following her. The sheriffs office says the dog continued to lead deputies and they spotted the missing female lying in a field about 1,000 feet away, and the dog ran right up to her. Police say the woman was conscious, but weak and dehydrated and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police need help identifying a burglary suspect in Elkhart!. The suspect is wanted for questioning in a burglary that occurred in the 400 block of Starr Ave. on May 15, 2022. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify this individual, or who has...
Arrest information shows South Bend Police booked Corey McNamee into jail on Thursday, May 19, for battery or battery by bodily waste with a deadly weapon. William Dean Merriweather, 51, had been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing Marina Erp, 52, back in April. 525 Foundation gearing up for annual...
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. -- Michigan Street from Bray to County Line is closed in New Carlisle because of a structure fire. Fire departments are pulling from hydrants so water pressure may be affected. According to crews on scene, the fire originated and was contained to the second floor. Fifteen cats...
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 22, 2022) – A 41-year-old Holland man is recovering, and a 37-year-old Holland man is in custody after a stabbing incident on Holland’s North Side during the overnight hours on Sunday. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, deputies were dispatched to the...
GOSHEN, Ind. – During a press conference Monday afternoon, the name of the alleged shooter in the shooting in Goshen on Rosemare Court was released. Police were called to Rosemare Court for reports of a shooting Saturday afternoon. Four siblings were shot at the home - one died and three were transported to the hospital. A fifth person, the suspected shooter, was also located inside the home. David Varela Morales was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
A Warsaw duplex fire Monday morning is under investigation by Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office detectives, according to Plain Township Fire Chief Scott Anderson. The structure at 3985 N. Meadow Ridge Drive, Warsaw, is owned by Terry Baker, according to county property records. Anderson said the fire department received a...
