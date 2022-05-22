ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Why political ads demonize over inform

TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMidterm season means voters can expect to have their screens flooded...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Kellyanne Conway Fears Her Marriage to Anti-Trump Husband Won't Survive: 'Love Comes With Respect'

"I'm very excited to finally tell my story," Kellyanne Conway said Monday during an interview with PEOPLE before the release of her memoir, Here's the Deal, out now. That story begins in a small town in southern New Jersey and follows Conway to Washington D.C., where a hard-earned career as a pollster and political consultant led to historic achievement as the first woman to run a successful presidential campaign when she helped elect Donald Trump in 2016 and served in his White House as senior counselor to the president.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hallie Jackson

Comments / 0

Community Policy