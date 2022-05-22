ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rust gets his wish, so do the Pens with new contract

By Jeff Hathhorn
PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – On locker cleanout day, Pens forward Bryan Rust said he wanted a contract that was fair and that could benefit him and his family moving forward. He also didn’t want to ‘rob anyone’.

Rust did neither.

The Pens announced late Saturday an extension for six-years, $30.75 million.  The slightly over five-million dollar salary cap hit allows the team to continue to go after free agents Evgeni Malkin and/or Kris Letang, if they desire.  The team would have roughly $23 million still to spend according to Spotrac.com and they’ve locked up one of their most productive scorers.

The former third-round pick was coming off of three consecutive 20-plus goal seasons, 73 in all over that span of 171 games totaling 156 points.  He had outgrown the extension he signed in 2018 of four-years, $14 million.

“Rusty has been a really valuable member of our team in his time here,” said Pens Head Coach Mike Sullivan.  “He’s a two-time Stanley Cup champion.  He’s one of our most versatile players. We play him in all the situations.”

“I think he’s really evolved in his leadership skills.  He has helped build the culture of excellence, he is one of those guys.  He works extremely hard.  He trains hard.  His practice habits are off the charts.  He plays the game the right way.”

“He’s a very good player, had a terrific year and is a valuable part of this organization.”

“I think it’s just his all-around game,” said Pens Captain Sidney Crosby.  “He’s somebody that can be used in every single situation.  He showed he can score, he can play in every situation.  The experience that he’s gathered now.  He’s a guy that’s played in a lot of big games and shown he can come up big.”

“He’s just an all-around player and somebody who’s improved in every area really since he got in the league.”

That is echoed by someone who was his teammate from much younger days.

“He’s a guy you always want around,” said Pens forward Jason Zucker.  “He’s one of those guys that helps a team in every way-off ice, on ice.”

“His story is incredible.  In juniors, he was our penalty-kill, third/fourth line guy.  He always worked hard.  He was always the first one there, last to leave type person.”

“I’ve told him his entire career he has zero skill.  Zero talent and he turned it around.  It’s impressive.”

Zucker smiling through the last two sentences.  Rust has worked his way to what he wanted and it’s worked out for both sides.

