FSU men's track feeling good after claiming second straight ACC Outdoor Championship

Bob Braman didn’t expect a dominating win.

The Florida State track and field coach anticipated a close battle between his men’s team and Virginia Tech at the ACC Outdoor Championships last weekend. But the Seminoles crushed Braman’s expectations, outscoring the second-place Hokies 149-93.

FSU’s 56-point margin of victory and 149 points are the most by a team at the ACC Championships since the conference expanded to 15 teams. It’s also the second straight ACC outdoor title for the men.

“I knew we were coming around, and I knew we were gelling as a team,” Braman said. “Feeding off each other, where their success is leading to other events (having) success. So we did feed off each other. Men and women, and event to event. And that really got the momentum going there.

“But I really thought we were going to be in another dog fight with Virginia Tech, about 10 points or so. Once we got on a roll, we just kept going and ended up breaking the all-time scoring record and won by over 50 points. So that was kind of fun.”

Isaac Grimes (long jump), Ahmed Muhumed (10,000-meter run), Trey Cunningham (110-meter hurdles), DaeQwan Butler (400-meter dash), Jo’Vaughn Martin (100-meter dash) and James Rivera (400-meter hurdles) each captured individual ACC titles for the men.

The women finished third with 99 points, trailing Miami (108) and Duke (100.5). Edidiong Odiong (100-meter dash, 200-meter dash), Ruby Stauber (800-meter run) and Lauren Ryan (10,000-meter run) each claimed titles for the women.

Both teams come in at No. 12 nationally in the latest USTFCCCA rankings.

“It’s been a long haul,” Braman said. “Because indoors, we were dinged up quite a bit. We are finally getting everybody healthy, and it’s been a long outdoor season with a lot of weather problems. We lost a day at Florida Relays and a couple of things here and there. But it finally came together.

“They exceeded my expectations. They really did. It was incredible. Both teams did. So now we are back close to where we want to be. We are top 12 in the country, and we can move up in the championship season.”

The championship season begins with the NCAA East Preliminaries on May 25. The Seminoles plan to bring 35 athletes – 19 men and 16 women – to the four-day event in Bloomington, Ind. They will also send their relay teams for the men’s 4X100-meter and 4X400-meter and the women’s 4X100-meter.

The top 12 athletes in each event will qualify for the NCAA Outdoor Championships, which are June 8-11 in Eugene, Ore.

“It is our last go around for some of our super elite people,” Braman said. “(Distance runner) Adriaan (Wildschutt) and Trey (Cunningham) in particular. Ahmed (Muhumed) as well. So some of our really, really best. And on the women’s side, we are going to lose (Odiong) and all of those senior sprinters.

“So yeah, we want to make the best of it while these seniors are at the top of their form. They want to go out on top. The conference meet was special to them. Their last conference meet. And they made sure it was a Seminoles kind of day.

“But yeah, we’ve got two to go. You can’t be great at the national meet if you are not at it. We’ve got to get this thing done in two weeks at the regional meet and get ready for the national.”

Trey Cunningham’s final 160 steps

As Cunningham’s time at FSU comes to a close, he’s counting down how many steps are left for him in his remaining competitions.

“Every 110 race is 40 steps, so I’m just counting down from here. We’ve got 160 left,” Cunningham said. “Two rounds of regionals, two rounds of nationals and that will be it for college. Then I’ll move on to the next level.”

Cunningham passed on turning professional to return for a fifth season with the Seminoles. The five-time All-American made the most of his extra COVID season, claiming his first national title in March. Cunningham clocked a 7.38-second time in the 60-meter hurdles to win the indoor championship.

With 160 steps remaining, Cunningham will have an opportunity to add to his decorated collegiate career.

“It’s been a great four years,” Cunningham said. “I’m going to cap it off with a historic fifth year. So I’m just excited to see what happens with it.”

Jeremiah Davis named meet MVP

FSU junior Jeremiah Davis claimed the men's MVP honors at the ACC Championships despite not placing first in a competition.

Which shows how much of an asset Davis is as a top competitor in the long jump and triple jump. Davis finished as the meet’s highest scorer by placing second in the long jump (7.96 meters) and third in the triple jump (16.16 meters).

“It’s been kind of crazy for Jeremiah,” Braman said. “He came in as a triple jumper, and we realized pretty early on that he’s a long jumper. So he scored as a freshman in the NCAA meet. In fact, he was fifth place his sophomore year and then got injured.

“So now, this is finally the next step of Jeremiah. He’s gone back to the triple jump. So now he’s kind of a national dude in both. So really special for Jeremiah.”

