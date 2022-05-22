Lions’ record-setting day forces winner-take-all game in bracket play

A resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Landmark Nursing Home in Hammond, LA. She was born January 20, 1942, in Roseland, LA and was 80 years of age. She worked as an insurance agent for Larry Reid Insurance for 15 years, then Schilling and Reid Insurance for 17 years and retired in 2007. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Amite. She is survived by her 2 sons, Christopher Primes and wife, Renee and Dawson Primes and wife, Betsy; grandchildren, Christopher and Allison Primes, Chris Mack, and Kyle and Caleb Primes; 2 great-grandchildren, Alex Primes and Chandler Neustrom; brother, Perry Jenkins. Preceded in death by her husband, William Primes; parents, George and Beatrice Jenkins; sister, Francine McCart; brother, Gerald Jenkins. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Mike Foster. Interment Arcola-Roseland Cemetery, Arcola, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

