Lake Charles, LA

Lions’ record-setting day forces winner-take-all game in bracket play

By Press Release from SLU Athletics
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMMOND, La. – The No. 2-seeded Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team picked up a pair of monumental wins Saturday, taking down No. 7-seeded Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 18-11, in an elimination game and then setting several Southland Conference Tournament records in a 25-4 win over No. 3-seeded New Orleans in seven innings...

LSU sophomore from Covington named 2022 Udall Scholar

BATON ROUGE – LSU sophomore Bridget Seghers has been named a 2022 Udall Scholar by the Morris K. Udall and Stewart L. Udall Foundation. The Covington native was one of 55 students selected from a pool of 382 candidates, and the only scholar from Louisiana. A 20-member independent review committee selected this year’s group of Udall Scholars on the basis of commitment to careers in the environment, Tribal public policy, or Native health care; leadership potential; record of public service; and academic achievement.
COVINGTON, LA
SLU to send nine to NCAA East Regional Qualifiers this week in Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Southeastern Louisiana University track and field team will send nine student-athletes to the 2022 NCAA East Regional Qualifiers Wednesday-Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana at the Robert C. Haugh Complex. On the men’s side, SLU’s Slavko Stevic, Eugene Omalla, Jamie Omalla, Agerian Jackson, Gerson Pozo and D.J....
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Efferson named head baseball coach at St. Thomas Aquinas High School

HAMMOND---St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic High School is pleased to announce the promotion of Brandon Efferson to head baseball coach. Coach Efferson brings with him a wealth of coaching experience at all levels. After completing his career at Southeastern Louisiana University, Coach Efferson spent three years as a pitcher in the Los Angeles Angels organization.
HAMMOND, LA
Corbin on LSU sweep: ‘This [expletive] means a lot to me'

A sweep on senior weekend at Hawkins Field at the hands of conference rival LSU was surely not how the Vanderbilt Commodores wanted to end the regular season and head into the SEC Tournament on Tuesday. Outscored 42-15 in the three-game set against the Tigers, the ‘Dores (35-19) limp into...
HOOVER, AL
William “Scott” Stanga

William “Scott” Stanga died (disappeared while spearfishing) on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Hana, Hawaii. Scott is survived by his son, Chase Stanga, and Chase’s mother, Lisa Power; his mother, Phyllis Stanga; older brother, Jon (Tara); sisters Cindy (Morgan) and Marisa (Jeffrey); and his nieces and nephews Emily, Ryan, Jasmine, Sawyer, Sage, Iris, and Rosemary. Scott is preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. William Burns McIntyre of Ponchatoula and Mr. and Mrs. Robert D. Stanga, Sr., also of Ponchatoula.
PONCHATOULA, LA
Karen Elizabeth Smith Fangue

Karen Elizabeth Smith Fangue, age 71 of Covington, entered eternal rest peacefully on Wednesday afternoon, May 4, 2022, at St. Tammany Parish Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Orlando, Florida on November 29, 1950 to Thomas Aaron Smith and Elizabeth Workman Smith. She is survived by...
COVINGTON, LA
All-Black New Orleans Graduating Class Earns $9.2 million In Scholarships With 100 percent Acceptance Rate

New Orleans’ St. Augustine High School, which accomplished many firsts for African Americans during the 1950s and 1960s, again enjoyed a historical moment for its 2022 graduating class. The entire graduating class at the all-boys college preparatory school received acceptance to college, earning more than $9.2 million in scholarship...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Southeastern breaks ground on new ROTC obstacle course

On Thursday, May 19, the Alumni Association and Southeastern's ROTC program held a groundbreaking ceremony for an on-campus obstacle course. The on-campus course will be used for training ROTC cadets and for on-campus student organizations to have team-building exercises. Members from Tangipahoa, St. Tammany, and State administration attended the ceremony.
TANGIPAHOA, LA
Shirley Jenkins Primes

A resident of Amite, LA, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Landmark Nursing Home in Hammond, LA. She was born January 20, 1942, in Roseland, LA and was 80 years of age. She worked as an insurance agent for Larry Reid Insurance for 15 years, then Schilling and Reid Insurance for 17 years and retired in 2007. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Amite. She is survived by her 2 sons, Christopher Primes and wife, Renee and Dawson Primes and wife, Betsy; grandchildren, Christopher and Allison Primes, Chris Mack, and Kyle and Caleb Primes; 2 great-grandchildren, Alex Primes and Chandler Neustrom; brother, Perry Jenkins. Preceded in death by her husband, William Primes; parents, George and Beatrice Jenkins; sister, Francine McCart; brother, Gerald Jenkins. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Mike Foster. Interment Arcola-Roseland Cemetery, Arcola, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
HAMMOND, LA
Bo Ramsay, Lafayette oil man and civic leader, dies at age 94

Dwight S. “Bo” Ramsay, a decorated veteran of two wars, Lafayette civic leader, oil and gas entrepreneur and golf course owner died Thursday at age 94, according to a statement from his family. A Purple Heart recipient, Ramsay served in the Army’s 11th Airborne Division. He first served...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Tiki Tubing Announces Closure For Summer of 2022

Tiki Tubing is done for the summer of 2022. According to a post on their website, Tiki Tubing will not be in operation this summer. In recent reports, the owners of Tiki Tubing were arrested on various sex crime charges, thus the business has been forced to suspend operations. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
Alvin Sharp

Alvin Sharp passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at his home in Covington, LA. He was born on October 22, 1940 to Bankston and Lucinda Jarrell Sharp. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Joan Coyne Sharp; daughter, Pam Sharp; grandson, Corey Hall; sister, Della Mae McLain George; and brothers, Maurice Sharp and August Sharp. He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Murphy (Dan) and Sandy Hall (David); his son, Glenn Sharp; 7 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and 13 great-great grandchildren.
COVINGTON, LA
WATCH: Bees leave everyone buzzing at airport in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) — Now this might be an un-bee-lievable if it were not a true story. These almost stowaways made quite a scene at New Orleans Airport on Sunday, May 22. Craig Forsythe runs Bee Guyz, LLC and around 3:15 p.m., the local man received an emergency call from Delta Airlines. Within fifteen […]
Pete Joseph Clark, Sr.

Pete Joseph Clark Sr., of Tickfaw, Louisiana, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the age of 86 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Friday, September 13, 1935. He owned and operated Pete's Body Shop for 40 plus years. Pete is survived by...
TICKFAW, LA
Heart of Louisiana: Tchefuncte River

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Tchefuncte (Chuh-funk-tah) River near the City of Madisonville has been a popular spot for water enthusiasts for generations. But if you don’t have your own boat, you can still get out on the water and enjoy the wildlife and history along this scenic waterway.
MADISONVILLE, LA

