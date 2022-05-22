Henry Earl Williams

Ernest “Rabbit” Rankin Young, Sr., entered eternal rest on Thursday, May 19, 2022 surrounded by family. He was a Member of Hebron Baptist Church since he moved to Bush, LA. Rabbit retired after 48 years of working at Papermill in 2001 and was a long-term IBEW (International Brother Hood of Electrical Workers) Member. He was highly respected by his co-workers and they loved his cooking, especially his gumbo. Rabbit was known at work for his cooking not so much of his “working.” In his retirement his favorite thing to do was mowing his yard three times a week. Ernest served in the Army and he LOVED his country. He would help anyone who was willing to help themselves. His favorite place to be was on his camp on the river. Ernest loved fishing, his motorcycle and driving to Bogalusa four times a week just to drive his wife crazy! He always tried to make everyone laugh and smile, he did not want anyone to be sad. Ernest was a loving and proud grandfather, there is a few that feel they are his favorites…but ya’ll are partially right, he loved ya’ll the same and you were all his favorite. He will be missed by all who knew him.

