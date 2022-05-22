ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Davidson Bids Farewell to 'SNL' in Moving, Funny Weekend Update Skit

TMZ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePete Davidson ended his 8-year stint on "SNL" Saturday night, telling jokes that were laced with truth and humor. Pete was front and center at the anchor desk for 'Weekend Update,' and right out of the gate...

www.tmz.com

The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Pete Davidson saves Kim Kardashian from a fall at WH Correspondents’ Dinner

She’s falling for him. Pete Davidson held onto Kim Kardashian after she slipped while walking into the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday. Kardashian and Davidson were holding hands when she seemingly stumbled back and tightly grabbed onto her boo to keep her from falling in the lobby of the Washington Hilton Hotel. “I literally just saw Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison and she almost fell,” an eyewitness captioned a video on Twitter. The Skims founder, 41, and the “Saturday Night Live” comedian, 28, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Washington, DC event. Kardashian stunned in a sparkly silver Balenciaga gown and Lorraine...
WASHINGTON, DC
Page Six

Kanye West goes to Tokyo with Chaney Jones, misses son Psalm’s birthday party

Kanye West and his Kardashian look-alike girlfriend jetted off to Japan while the real Kim Kardashian threw a birthday party for the exes’ son. Chaney Jones posted a photo to her Instagram Story Thursday of herself cuddling up to West as they stood together and overlooked the tree-lined Omotesandō street in Tokyo. The “Heartless” rapper, 44, dressed in an oversize black-and-white plaid button-down shirt, while the model, 24, went with an all-leather look featuring a jacket with a large white design on the back. Eagle-eyed fans also spotted West and Jones out and about exploring the city, including the streets of Shibuya. Jones’ Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson makes abrupt exit from show - and you'll not believe why!

Kelly Clarkson is not afraid to stand up for her television preferences, and guests who disagree better beware!. ALSO: HELLO! launches Jubilee T-shirt collection to celebrate Queen Elizabeth in style. The star faced a bit of disappointment – albeit hilariously so – when she had what she thought were Bridgerton...
CELEBRITIES
#Snl#Weekend Update
Primetimer

Kate McKinnon Tears Up Reading the 'Gay as Hell' Letter She Would've Written to Ellen DeGeneres at 13

A version of this story originally appeared on our sister site TV Tattle. "My favorite memory from this show is maybe right now," Kate McKinnon said in her final appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Monday, before reading a letter her 13-year-old self would've written to DeGeneres. "Dear Mrs. DeGeneres," McKinnon began her letter, according to The Wrap. "My name is Kate. I'm from Long Island. It's come to my attention that I am gay as hell. No one else is gay for 200,000 miles, so it's nice to know that you exist. I bet if I ever met you I would act so weird, so I hope I never do."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chaney Jones Gets Kanye West's Name Tattooed

Kanye West and Chaney Jones sparked dating rumors back in February after being spotted together numerous times. Since then, the couple has gotten pretty cozy. They've been seen on several dates, went on a baecation to Japan, and the Donda artist even bought her a $275,000 Birkin bag. It's safe...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kenan Thompson ditches wedding ring at Hard Rock Hotel opening after breakup

Kenan Thompson has ditched his wedding ring after his breakup with wife Christina Evangeline. The “Saturday Night Live” star served as the emcee for the Hard Rock Hotel’s star-studded grand opening in Times Square Thursday night and appeared unfazed by the tumult in his personal life, eyewitnesses tell Page Six exclusively. “He looked like he was having so much fun,” one spy says. “He emceed the start of the show before John Legend performed and brought his drink on stage and kept saying how he was just ‘chillin’.” We’re told Legend, 43, hit the stage about 40 minutes after he was scheduled to...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Makes Out With Chase Sui Wonders While Trying Not To Be Killed In New Movie Trailer

Cover your eyes, Kim Kardashian! The makeup mogul’s boyfriend Pete Davidson locks lips with another woman in the new trailer for Bodies Bodies Bodies. Released on Tuesday (April 26), the clip (below) is the latest offering from famed horror production house A24. The dark comedy places the Saturday Night Live funnyman at a weekend mansion party with a group of 20-something influencers who find themselves without internet access and with a whole slew of bodies piling up. Pete plays David, who packs on the PDA with Emma, played by actress Chase Sui Wonders.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon Delivers "Raw N B: The Explicit Tape" Ft. Rick Ross, Chris Brown, Brandy, 42 Dugg & More

Get ready to hear about Nick Cannon's sexscapades in his new album. The media mogul has been heavily promoting Raw N B: The Explicit Tape, even kicking off the rollout with "Alone," a single reportedly about his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Cannon would later explain that the track wasn't created to win her back, but it did catch the attention of their children, 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

The Entire Kardashian-Jenner Clan Showed Up at the Met Gala

The Kardashian-Jenner clan arrived in style to the Met Gala! Kris, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner and sisters Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian brought their family affair to the red carpet on Monday night as they showed up in their white-tie ensembles. Attending the Met Gala for the first time, Khloé wore a sheer gold gown, while Kourtney and Travis Barker coordinated with matching menswear looks.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Lady Gaga in Trouble for 'Kissing' Tom Cruise, Singing for His Movie?

Lady Gaga and Tom Cruise were spotted together in Las Vegas following one of her performances, and their connection is generating quite a stir. The 36-year-old pop sensation released a behind-the-scenes photo of herself embracing the 59-year-old actor. "We appreciate your attendance at last night's show. "Thank you for coming to the show last night. I love you my friend @tomcruise," Gaga wrote underneath a snap of her kissing Cruise.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Kylie Jenner films sister Kendall struggling to walk up steps at Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding

The Kardashian-Jenner clan were in Italy this weekend to attend the nuptials of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, where the famous family rotated through a number of extravagant designer looks.However, it appears the dresses weren’t always easy to navigate Italy in, as Kylie Jenner at one point captured the moment her sister Kendall Jenner struggled to walk in the dress she wore for the wedding ceremony.In a clip shared to Kylie’s Instagram Stories on Sunday, Kendall, 26, who was wearing a Dolce & Gabbana champagne-coloured dress with a low back and floral detailing, could be seen wearing slide sandals...
CELEBRITIES

