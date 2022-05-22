ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

4 Simple Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

By Matthew DiLallo
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

When you're trying to start investing in stocks, it can be difficult to know where to begin building your portfolio. There are thousands of public companies out there that do so many different things. Some operate using complex business models that seem to require a Ph.D. to understand, while others have operations that seem simple enough for anyone to grasp. Those uncomplicated companies can often make some of the best investments because they deliver steady growth and income.

With that in mind, here are four simple companies that would be great stock picks for anyone who has $1,000 they want to invest right now.

Realty Income

Realty Income (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust ( REIT ) that owns free-standing commercial buildings, which it primarily leases to companies in the retail and industrial sectors. The REIT has a super-simple business model. It buys these properties and leases them back to their tenants under long-term agreements. Those leases supply it with stable rental income.

As a REIT, it is obligated to pay out most of its income via dividends. And Realty Income has increased those payments -- which it distributes monthly -- annually for more than 25 consecutive years, qualifying it as a Dividend Aristocrat . At its current share price, it yields around 4.4%, making Realty Income a simple way to generate passive income from real estate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bS7cI_0fmZO37f00

Image source: Getty Images.

Brookfield Renewable Corp.

Brookfield Renewable Corp. (NYSE: BEPC) (NYSE: BEP) owns and operates renewable energy generation facilities such as hydroelectric power plants, wind farms, and solar energy projects. It sells the power these facilities produce to utilities and large corporate buyers under long-term fixed-rate contracts that provide it with steady cash flow.

The company pays out a portion of that money to investors via dividends. Brookfield Renewable has increased its payments annually for more than a decade. Meanwhile, it uses the money it retains to fund new renewable energy development projects and acquire existing ones. These investments should enable Brookfield to grow its dividend at a 5% to 9% annual rate in the coming years. With a yield of around 3.7% at the current share price, and the prospect of more payout hikes to come, Brookfield Renewable is one of the best renewable energy dividend stocks .

WM

WM (NYSE: WM) , previously known as Waste Management, enables investors to cash in on trash. The company earns steady income by providing residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers with waste collection, recycling, and disposal services. It also produces renewable natural gas from its landfills that help generate cleaner electricity and fuel heavy-duty vehicles, including half its fleet.

WM taps its growing cash flow to return money to investors via share repurchases and dividends. It has increased its dividend payout, which yields 1.7% at the current share price, for 19 straight years. The company also makes a habit of acquiring other collections companies to expand its operations. It's investing hundreds of millions of dollars to increase its renewable natural gas production and recycling capabilities to grow its revenue while helping create a more sustainable world.

Verizon

Verizon (NYSE: VZ) is a leading provider of technology and communication services, providing voice, data, and video services to tens of millions of consumers and businesses. It generates recurring revenue by providing them with wireless services, internet access, and live TV programming.

Verizon hauled in $133.6 billion of revenue last year and paid out $10.4 billion in dividends. It has increased its dividend, which at the current share price yields 5.3%, in each of the last 15 years. It also reinvests a substantial portion of its cash flow into expanding its operations, including making acquisitions (it purchased TracFone Wireless last year) and is investing to roll out its faster 5G ultra-broadband network to more customers.

Simple stocks can make great long-term investments

Investing doesn't have to be complex. Companies with straightforward business models like Brookfield Renewable, Realty Income, WM, and Verizon can be great long-term investments. All four of these companies have long histories of growing their earnings and dividends. And after their share prices fell along with the broader stock market in recent weeks, they're even better bargains for investors to buy right now. Those with $1,000 to invest could split that money evenly across all four and earn steadily rising income streams and potentially attractive stock price gains in the years to come.

10 stocks we like better than Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Matthew DiLallo has positions in Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc., Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P., Realty Income, Verizon Communications, and Waste Management. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Brookfield Renewable Corporation Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications and Waste Management. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Warren Buffett's Inflation Plan: Buy, Buy, Buy

Rapidly rising prices are on the radar for virtually everyone in America – even the billionaire class. Indeed, Warren Buffett himself has his eyes on inflation. Buffett finally whipped out Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B, $318.99) checkbook in a big way earlier this year, spending tens of billions of dollars in a matter of weeks.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Renewable Energy#Reit#Getty Images
The US Sun

Five items you need to buy at Dollar General this week

SAVING money while shopping at the Dollar General is expected. The large retailer has tons of weekly deals to help customers save big on everyday items. Their weekly ad can be found on their website or their app, and usually has great deals on fruit, meat, household items and other everyday products.
SHOPPING
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
FOXBusiness

When will the stock market hit bottom? Goldman says watch for this signal

The stock market has gotten obliterated in a widespread selloff this month, and equities are likely to see further losses before the Federal Reserve signals that the conclusion of monetary tightening, according to Goldman Sachs strategists. In an analyst note this week, Goldman strategist Vickie Chang said the stock selloff...
STOCKS
Fortune

Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s been a brutal week for the cryptocurrency market. In the last 24 hours, more than $200 billion of wealth was wiped from the market. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These Stocks

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he still likes Excelerate Energy Inc EE. He recommended buying the stock. Cramer believes Signet Jewelers Ltd SIG is a buy. When asked about Riot Blockchain Inc RIOT, he said, "You absolutely should own it as it was your speculative...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
188K+
Followers
93K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy