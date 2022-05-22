ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

A Recession Won't Change My Investing Strategy. Here's Why

By Kailey Hagen
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

An impending recession is the worst nightmare of a lot of investors. But honestly, I'm not too worried about it. That doesn't mean I like losing money -- far from it. But I feel confident in my investing strategy, and I trust it can carry me through. Here's why.

Ups and downs are a natural part of investing

Even the most profitable stocks have had their ups and downs over the years. Most of the time, they eventually rebound. But this can take months or even years.

It's tempting to try to sell quickly when you see share prices plummeting to prevent further losses. But often, this just turns a temporary loss into a permanent one. Had you just held on to the stock and waited for the share price to come back up, you could've regained all you lost and then some.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kAAjE_0fmZO2Ew00

Image source: Getty Images.

Often, the best thing to do in these situations is nothing. Trust that you've invested well, and give your portfolio the time it needs to recover. This isn't too difficult for me because most of my savings is invested in retirement accounts I can't easily access until I turn 59 1/2. Since I don't plan to spend that money for a while, daily or even monthly price fluctuations don't bother me as much.

What I'm doing to prepare for a potential recession

Keeping a long-term focus is definitely an important aspect of my investing strategy. As part of that, I don't invest my emergency fund or money I expect to use in the next five years or so. This way, I won't be forced to sell off my investments at an inopportune time just because I have to pay a bill.

I also do my best to keep my investments diversified , rather than sinking all my money into a couple of stocks. This won't prevent me from losing money in a recession , but it can help make the loss less painful.

When all your money is in a single stock, you need it to do well in order to make a profit. But if you have 100 stocks, one or two doing poorly won't affect you as much. Chances are, you'll have a few others that are doing well at the same time.

Index funds are a simple way for investors of all skill levels to diversify their savings with a single purchase. These give you part ownership in hundreds of companies, and they're also one of the most affordable investments around. Keeping your costs down is smart, especially when preparing for a recession, because then you won't have to worry about being gouged by fees and losing money on your investments at the same time.

You have to decide what's right for you

It's pretty easy for me to be calm about my investments when I don't plan to spend the money anytime soon. If I were on the brink of retirement, I might feel a little differently. In that case, I might move more of my money into safer investments, like bonds. But even then, I wouldn't pull all my savings out of stocks. The earning potential is just too great to ignore, even with the risk of loss.

Ultimately, when it's your money, what you do with it is your decision. But I suggest you make a plan now. Taking steps to diversify your savings and anticipate how you'll handle a recession will give you more confidence when you have to face one.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Nearly 40% of investors who pulled money out of markets in the last year regret it

Many investors who pulled money out of the stock market in the last year now regret their decision. Some 38% of investors said they sold stocks last year due to a current event, according to a study from MagnifyMoney. Of that group, 40% said they wish they'd kept their money invested. The online survey of more than 1,000 U.S. consumers was conducted April 15 to 20.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

How Long Will the Bear Market Last? Here's What History Shows

Few stock market corrections last longer than a year, and few bear markets extend for more than two years. The current sell-off is arguably most similar to the market decline in the early 80s, which lasted for 622 days. Every market decline is different, but there are important lessons investors...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Retirement#Investment#Emergency Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Walmart
Motley Fool

Stock Market Downturn: 4 Moves That Can Keep Your Money Safe

Many people are concerned about their investments as the market continues its slump. Though they can be alarming, market downturns are only temporary. Taking steps to protect your portfolio can make it easier to tolerate periods of volatility. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
CNN

Plunging stocks, recession fears. Here's how to protect your money

This is an updated version of a story that previously ran on April 28th. When it comes to fraying nerves, this spring is really outperforming. Stocks are now in bear market territory. Interest rates -- and Covid cases -- are climbing. Inflation remains high. Geopolitical unrest continues. And all of it combined is sparking recession fears.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why These 3 Real Estate Investments Will Continue to Dominate, Even in a Recession

It's not a matter of if the U.S. will experience a recession but when. These three recession-resilient industries can help carry a portfolio during challenging times. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
188K+
Followers
93K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy