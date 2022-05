Four people were arrested in Sioux Falls in connection with a carjacking that happened over the weekend. According to Dakota News Now, a man was sitting in his minivan at the Falls Park Farmers Market at 11 pm on Saturday night. The victim felt a gun pressed into his neck and he was ordered to get out of the vehicle by two people. Once the man exited the vehicle, the duo got in the minivan and drove away.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO