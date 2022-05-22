Cass County deputies citing speed as a factor in single vehicle crash

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Battle Creek Police Department has placed Lt. Jim Martens on administrative leave, after he was involved in an off-duty car crash outside the city Sunday. In a news release Tuesday, city officials said the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash...
BETHEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Branch County on Friday, May 20. The crash between an SUV and pickup truck happened on Gilead Lake Road and Sikorski Road about 5:35 p.m., according to Michigan State Police. The SUV was traveling east on...
BETHEL TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB/WNWN) – The Michigan State Police have released the name of the person killed in a Branch County crash late Friday afternoon. Laurie Bradley of Bath was a passenger in a pickup truck that was struck by a SUV at the intersection of Gilead Lake and Sikorski Roads at about 5:35 p.m..
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - – On Sunday May 22, 2022, at 1:00 a.m., the LaPorte County Regional Dispatch Center received a report of a serious bodily injury crash at the intersection of Franklin Street and Westwind Drive. According to the police, a Toyota Corolla stopped on Franklin St....
BERRIEN COUNTY, Ind. – A Benton Harbor man was arrested after he allegedly escaped police and crashed into a bank on Friday, according to the probable cause affidavit. At 3 p.m. on May 20, Michigan State Police troopers tried to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation at a gas station on Niles Avenue.
KINDERHOOK TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A report of suspicious activity in Kinderhook Township early Tuesday morning led the Michigan State Police to find a pickup truck and a utility trailer that had both been stolen. Troopers were dispatched to the area of Copeland Road and Cades Cove Lane at...
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The Cassopolis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dailey Road and Pine Lake Street in Jefferson Township on Sunday around 9:40 a.m. Initial reports indicate that 71-year-old Cassopolis resident, Elizabeth Csakany, was traveling East on Pine...
In LaPorte County, sheriffs police on their Facebook page say, “thanks for the assist, pup!”. Deputies say they responded Friday afternoon to assist in finding a missing and endangered adult female and her canine, and the dog appeared then quickly darted off to an area behind the residence. Deputies continued to search and spotted the dog running and periodically stopping and looking back to make sure police were following her. The sheriffs office says the dog continued to lead deputies and they spotted the missing female lying in a field about 1,000 feet away, and the dog ran right up to her. Police say the woman was conscious, but weak and dehydrated and was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
MARCELLUS TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Multiple vehicles were involved in a Cass County crash Friday, including a Marcellus School District bus. The crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. Friday on M-40 Hwy, south of Brody Rd in Marcellus Township. According to a release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office,...
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police need help identifying a burglary suspect in Elkhart!. The suspect is wanted for questioning in a burglary that occurred in the 400 block of Starr Ave. on May 15, 2022. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify this individual, or who has...
Arrest information shows South Bend Police booked Corey McNamee into jail on Thursday, May 19, for battery or battery by bodily waste with a deadly weapon. William Dean Merriweather, 51, had been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing Marina Erp, 52, back in April. 525 Foundation gearing up for annual...
Authorities are not releasing names of the victims who survived Saturday’s shooting in Goshen. They said the four victims are siblings and several are minors. The suspected shooter, who also died, is identified as David Varela Morales, 20. Goshen Police Chief Jose Miller wouldn’t say what his relationship to...
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. -- Michigan Street from Bray to County Line is closed in New Carlisle because of a structure fire. Fire departments are pulling from hydrants so water pressure may be affected. According to crews on scene, the fire originated and was contained to the second floor. Fifteen cats...
A Goshen man has entered a guilty plea in the ongoing legal case around the January 6th investigation. Jeffrey Munger, 55, pleaded guilty to Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building. Munger could receive six months in prison, up to 5 years of probation, and a fine of up to $5,000. He’ll also pay $500 restitution toward the $1.5 million in damage.
A Warsaw duplex fire Monday morning is under investigation by Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office detectives, according to Plain Township Fire Chief Scott Anderson. The structure at 3985 N. Meadow Ridge Drive, Warsaw, is owned by Terry Baker, according to county property records. Anderson said the fire department received a...
GOSHEN, Ind. — Officials have revealed four siblings were the victims in a deadly shooting in Goshen where two people died, including who police have identified as the suspected shooter. It was originally reported that five people were hurt in a shooting at a home in Goshen on Saturday...
BENTON HARBOR, MI – On Sunday, May 22nd, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., Officers of Benton Harbor Police and and Safety responded to 100 Block of Ogden Avenue in the City of Benton Harbor to investigate a complaint of a shots fired. Officers responded and found a handgun in the...
GOSHEN, Ind. (WIBC) — Some of the five people shot in Goshen on Saturday were teenagers, say investigators. In a news conference Monday, Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker, Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, and Goshen Police Chief Jose Miller laid out all the details they are willing to release about the shooting.
